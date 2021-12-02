Takeaways from Kevin Gausman’s Blue Jays Press Conference





It took some time, money, and convincing, but the Toronto Blue Jays got their top-of-rotation arm. After signing a five-year $110 million deal with the Blue Jays earlier this week, Toronto formalized the partnership and introduced Kevin Gausman on Wednesday. Here are four takeaways from the pitcher’s press conference: 1. Toronto and the Blue Jays got great reviews Toronto reviews from former teammates and praise from pitching coach Pete Walker were two of the biggest factors in Gausman’s desire to become Blue Jay, the starter repeatedly noted on Wednesday. He said his former Orioles teammate, Steve Pearce, was upset when the Blue Jays traded him in 2018 because he “loved his time in Toronto so much”, and former Jay reliever Dominic Leone contributed to the “excellent reputation.” ” from the organization. “They weren’t the only two people [I spoke to]”Gausman said,” but those two guys hit the nail in the coffin and confirmed everything I felt, saw and heard. “ 2. Gausman wears 34 in honor of Halladay Growing up, Kevin Gausman made sure to see every Roy Halladay start he could. Halladay is the top MLB player from the home state of Gausman, Colorado, and Gausman now joins the former Hall of Famer team. Gausman praised Halladay’s ability to shape fields and said he has tried to be the same “even” person as Doc in the major leagues. In Halladay’s honor, Gausman will wear the number 34 as Blue Jay (Halladay’s 32 with Toronto is retired). “Every time I put on that sweater, I really think about him,” said Gausman. 3. Durability and Reliability Reliable and trustworthy were the first two words Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins used to describe Gausman at the start of Wednesday’s press conference. “That’s what Kevin has been,” Atkins said. “And that’s something that’s extremely appealing to us.” Gausman has made 197 starts in nine MLB seasons. He led baseball twice in started games, throwing four times over 175 innings. The Toronto decision makers clearly place a high value on durability in starting pitchers, as it was one of Atkins’ key attributes for José Berríos a week ago. With one of the best offenses in baseball in 2021, the competent starters need that reliably can take the ball to the Jays a chance to win. In Gausman, Atkins was convinced that they have added someone who can do that. 4. Gausman knows Blue Jays fans well Gausman is familiar with the American League East, the Blue Jays, and the city of Toronto. Rogers Center is the stadium where Gausman has thrown fourth, behind Camden Yards in Baltimore, AT&T Park in San Francisco and SunTrust in Atlanta. He has a career 3.83 ERA at Rogers Center, but he’s also been there for some tough moments. Gausman was a member of the 2016 Baltimore Orioles team that fell to the Blue Jays in an extra-inning wildcard game in 2016. “I’ve been a big fan of the fanbase from afar,” said Gausman. “Unfortunately I was part of some good moments for them, not necessarily for me at the time.” Despite the sour memory, Gausman’s familiarity with Toronto and his experience in the packed playoff crowds showed him the city’s interest in baseball—a “lively city,” Gausman called it, who truly stands behind their team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays/news/takeaways-from-gausman-blue-jays-press-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos