The cricket fraternity’s confidence that Optus Stadium would not host the match remains high, and the MCG is now determined to host its second Ashes match of the five-Test series in place of Perth. Cricket Australia promised the itinerant England squad that they would not be subject to strict quarantine conditions for the past 12-18 months after several lengthy periods of home isolation. Australian players also indicated this week that they would not be spending more time in quarantine after most of the Test squad spent two weeks holed up in Queensland following their T20 World Cup win in Dubai. Melbourne will hold its traditional Boxing Day test before the Sydney test on January 4-9, which would put players in quarantine just five days before the game in Perth started on January 14. Even a five-day quarantine period is a sticking point, as is Mr. McGowans’ stipulation that players’ wives and girlfriends cannot travel to Perth. There are also about 150 people involved in broadcasting and organizing the event, who will be exempted from traveling west. Current WA requirements mean that players from both sides must be quarantined for 14 days before they could exit their bubble and roam freely through Perth. Members of the Barmy Army at the Melbourne Test. Photo: Joe Armao. England would probably fly home the day after the Perth Test ends, but Australia will play New Zealand in a one-day international at Optus Stadium on January 30. dr. Buti said rules are rules and the match in Perth was not completely off the table, but Cricket Australia had already received bids from the MCG and SCG, as well as venues in Canberra and Hobart, to host the fifth Test. I remain convinced that an Ashes Test can be played safely in Perth, based on our health advice and under our quarantine and testing protocols, just like the AFL Grand Final was, he said. Loading The health of Western Australians will always be the priority. We have always followed the health advice and that has kept us safe. WA Police and WA Health continue to work with WA Cricket and Cricket Australia on plans that are safe for players, fans and the WA community. Christina Matthews, CEO of WA Cricket, said the organization would miss $5 million if the Ashes and other Big Bash League matches were lost to the state, which last hosted a test match in 2019. A WA government spokesman declined to comment if Mr McGowan’s current stance was terrifying or politically driven. dr. Buti did not clarify questions about the health advice on which his claim that the virus was on the rise.

