Aidan Hutchinson is working on his own football heritage in Michigan with the Big Ten title

As the clock struck zero after Michigan’s win over Ohio, Aidan Hutchinson raised both arms and burst into tears. His visualization that he could help change the culture of the program and his legacy, along with four years of pent-up emotions, all flowed out at that point.

He took a risk by turning down the NFL after his junior year when he got first and second round grades so he could come back and establish a legacy in Michigan. Surrounded by thousands of fans after a dominating performance with three sacks and 15 quarterbacks sending the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship game, he knew his decision had paid off.

“He’s the epitome of Bo (Schembechler’s) remark, ‘Who stays, becomes champion,'” said his father, Chris, an All-American Michigan defensive lineman in the 1990s. “Hopefully big on Saturday night, but whatever happens in that game, he stayed and he is a champion.”

An ankle injury in the third game of the 2020 season cut short his season and derailed his goals to break out and increase his NFL draw stock. By summer he was still not quite healthy. He was still able to function on the ankle, but the swelling persisted, and Chris, an emergency room emergency worker at a local hospital, held his breath to see how it would hold up all season.

Before the season, Hutchinson was talked about as a good player with a lot of potential. He had the size and the skills, but it hadn’t all come together on the field.

During Big Ten media days in August, he spoke of 0-2 against Ohio State, recalling being on the bench when Michigan lost 56-27 in 2019. do something about it. The helplessness he felt that day helped him focus everything on this season.

He had two goals going into the season: beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten.

“Without a doubt, those are the two things I care about the most,” he said on the podcast ‘In The Trenches’ in August. “And I think if I play well this season, and we beat Ohio State, and we win the Big Ten Championship, that will fulfill my legacy.”

As a child, Hutchinson wrote goals in notebooks and one of his goals was to play for the University of Michigan. At the family home, Chris’ white Rose Bowl jersey bearing the same number 97 that Aidan wears is framed on the wall with a plaque that reads “University of Michigan Big Ten Champions 1988-1992.” The jersey is behind a display of championship rings Chris had amassed during his playing career, five in all.

On the same shelf as the championship rings are three individual awards that Aidan won at Michigan, including rookie of the year and the Richard Katcher award for the team’s best defensive lineman. There are no Big Ten championship rings or team awards, and that was something Aidan wanted to change.

Another reminder of what it would take to add to that collection, Hutchinson pasted a ticket from the 2011 Michigan-Ohio State game on his father’s jersey, the last time Michigan defeated Ohio.

“On our mantle we have all the pictures of the kids and there’s a picture of (Aidan) giving a pass to (Nebraska quarterback Adrian) Martinez when he was a freshman,” Chris said. “I see the big 97 and that’s always been my 97. When he had 9.5 pockets, I said, ‘Well, 9.5 isn’t 11’.”

“He is the embodiment of Bo (Schembechler’s) comment: ‘Whoever stays, becomes champion.’ Hopefully big on Saturday night, but whatever happens in that game, he stayed and he is a champion.” Former Michigan All-American Chris Hutchinson, father of Aidan Hutchinson

It was a coincidence that Hutchinson would get the chance to break his father’s record against Ohio State, as Chris also turned 11 against Ohio State in his final season.

But it was no accident that the Wolverines started last Saturday’s game with everything on the line. A win put them in the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa and in prime position for their first College Football Playoff berth.

“There is no doubt that we, we are not in the position we are in without Aidan Hutchison,” said coach Jim Harbaugh.

While he was rehabilitating his ankle injury, which sidelined him for spring training, Hutchinson spent several months training his body and studying film. He kept telling his parents that something felt different. He wasn’t just any freshman entering his sophomore season. He was one of the leaders of the team and had to convey his confidence to the rest of the players.

“As he entered his senior year, this leadership role, he was so unabashed in his approach and his philosophy, his integrity, his enthusiasm,” said Melissa. “Everyone who had that in them and felt that way, the younger guys, were encouraged to show all that and be all that. Aidan had this open-door approach to everyone on the team who needs to take it all in got what they’ve got and put it all on the table, with all their heart.”

He led by example, forcing himself to do one or two more reps when he thought he couldn’t do it in the weight room. He was excited to play in the new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s system. He was constantly in the locker room, not only reminding teammates that they… to have a goal, but that they can do it to achieve the. That mindset was not present during Michigan’s 2-4 2020 season.

“Aidan is a hugely influential person. Despite not only having the most impact on a field that I think a defensive player can have, I think the role he has on this team is just as important, not just for to be a leader, but also to help the other leaders on the team, like me, and Josh (Ross),” said quarterback Cade McNamara. “It’s just super important to hear Aidan’s opinion. He has contributed so much to the change and the mentality of this team and we really appreciate him and most importantly not only his game but also his leadership.”

When the swelling on his ankle subsided at the end of summer and fall camp, he was ready to go. Hutchinson scored 5.5 sacks in the first four games of the season, more than in the previous three years combined. He entered the game against Ohio State with 10 and a chance to break his father’s record.

Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson set the one-season sack record in Michigan with his 13th. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

With Michigan at 7-0 in the first quarter, Ohio State faced a third-and-goal at the Michigan 8-yard line. Hutchinson put Dawand Jones on the outside, made a cut in and forced his way past Jones, until he finally bagged Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud to match his father’s stat total.

Hutchinson took two more sacks in the game to beat his father and set the Michigan single-season record with 13.

It was a goal to beat his father’s number, but Hutchinson wasn’t about the stats themselves. He told the podcast “In The Trenches” in August, “Of course you can make all the plays you want, you can make all the bags, TFLs, but you don’t have a ring? There’s a sense of unfulfillment there.”

The euphoria of beating the state of Ohio and being on the eve of a conference title was all part of Hutchinson’s vision. Now, as a Heisman candidate and according to both Mel Kiper Jr. as Todd McShay the fifth-seeded candidate, Hutchinson finally has a chance to put a few rings on that shelf next to his father’s, if the Wolverines beat Iowa.

As the season approached, he realized that this was his last attempt to change the trajectory of this team and how he would be remembered. During Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, questions came in about how this year is different and why he came back.

On Saturday, he will re-enter the Lucas Oil Stadium to change everything and prove that this year was different.

“I’ve invested so much of my energy. Mental energy, physical energy, to give this all I have,” Hutchinson said at the time. “I’m back for my last ride here, and when I tell you I gave it all – from coaching boys balls in the spring to training in summer conditioning, winter conditioning, rehabilitating this ankle – I did everything for my body, what I’m going to put in to make sure we have success this season I’m willing to die for this, I swear.

“I want it more than anyone, I promise you.”