Women’s tennis tour suspends events in China over Peng concerns – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather in Indiana





(AP) – The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced on Wednesday that all WTA tournaments in China would be suspended over safety concerns of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former senior government official in that country of Sexual violence. Peng disappeared from view after raising the allegations against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media post that was quickly removed by Chinese authorities. Unfortunately, leadership in China has failed to credibly address this very serious issue, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon wrote in a statement circulated throughout the tour. Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation. Simon reiterated his call for a full and transparent non-censorship investigation into Peng’s allegations and took an unusually strong stance against China, which would be the site of several tennis tournaments next year, including the prestigious season-closing WTA Finals. In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault, Simon said. Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we were to hold events in China in 2022. Beijing will host the Winter Olympics from February 4, and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said late last month that he had spoken to Peng via video call. The IOC has not released a video or a transcript of the exchange, saying only that Bach reported saying she was healthy. The IOC said in a statement that Peng appeared to be doing well and said she had requested privacy. The IOC has not explained how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to host the upcoming Olympics. Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak. If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush allegations of sexual assault under the rug, the foundations on which the WTA is built on equality for women would face a major blow, Simon said. I will not and cannot let the WTA and its players happen.

