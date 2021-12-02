Winners and losers of week 8 goalkeeper

Special for Yahoo Sports

Trending up

Jake Allen, Canadiens (5-10-1, .907 Sv%, 2.96 GAA)

The Habs have won two of their last five games, which is still a big improvement, and the resignation of Marc Bergevin at least brought more clarity to the future of the team. Allen is still able to play well for short pieces. He has a 0.946 Sv% in his last two starts, but playing the right matchups is very important. Because the Habs don’t seem to have much faith in either one Samuel Montembeault or Cayden PrimeauAllen’s workload will likely be significant. His ability to accumulate saves in large volumes will be his most attractive trait in leagues that count them.

Filip Gustavsson and Anton Forsberg, senators (combined: 4-9-1, 0.899 Sv%, 3.92 GAA)

Of Matt Murray relegated to the AHL, it’s Gustavsson and Forsberg’s net to share. Expect a 50/50 timeshare for the rest of the season unless one gets hot, but in the end they still play behind a young team that lacks quality depth. Their defenses are thin and they bleed shots, so at least Gustavsson and Forsberg will see a lot of volume to muster the saves. Every once in a while, Gustavsson will put in a great performance and steal a win, but unless goalkeepers are a scarce commodity in your fantasy league, neither is worth long-term roster over the season.

James Reimer, Sharks (last 5 starts: 4-1-0, .924 Sv%, 2.38 GAA)

It seems Reimer has firmly established himself as the number 1 goalkeeper and the Sharks are a surprisingly competitive team. That has given Reimer a big boost in fantasy value, although the problem with the Sharks is that they still have some trouble scoring goals. The good news is that most of their expensive players have had a good season and regularly beat some of the weaker teams. Reimer is at 54 percent in more than half of Yahoo competitions, and he’s worth a spot on the roster as long as he’s the starter, although he shouldn’t be considered anything more than a number 3 keeper in most leagues.

James Reimer seems to be the undisputed man in the net for the Sharks for now. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, Kraken (beyond 5 combined: 4-1-0, .936 Sv%, 2.21 GAA)

It’s like Jekyll and Hyde with the Kraken goalkeepers and their inconsistency, and also a bit of Sherlock Holmes thrown in because it’s hard to decipher which one will play well enough to be the starter. Driedger started the last two games and earned his first consecutive start of the season after limiting the Panthers to just one goal, and fantasy managers with quick fingers and roster spots left have probably already grabbed him. It is the first time that the entire season has been rostered for both Grubauer and Driedger.

The Kraken’s analysis is fairly average, but still much better than their record suggests. It just means that if the Kraken are good goalkeepers, they should be able to win quite a few games, and if you look at the teams they’ve beaten in Florida, Washington and Carolina, there’s certainly reason to be optimistic there.

Honorable Mention: Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes; Jacob Markstrom, Flames; Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks; Jake Oettinger and Braden Holtby, Stars; Mikko Koskinen, Oilers; Cam Talbot, Wild; Juuse Saros, Predators; Tristan Jarry, penguins; Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll, Maple Leafs; Thatcher Demko, Canucks

Downward trend

John Gibson, Ducks (last 5 starts: 1-4-0, 0.892 Sv%, 3.59 GAA)

If you’re analytical, you knew this would happen at some point. The Ducks are ranked 20th in CF% and 17th in xGF%, according to naturalstattrick.com, meaning they are routinely beaten and need good luck (ahem, Troy Terry) or good goalkeeping to help them win matches. If Gibson isn’t sharp, the Ducks tend to lose quite a bit; All but three losses this season, they conceded at least four goals. With Terry’s score cooling down and the Knights reviving in the Pacific, maybe it’s time to think about throwing the Ducks overboard while their fantasy values ​​are still relatively high.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, Bruins (combined: 11-8-0, .910 Sv%, 2.54 GAA)

The problem isn’t that they are bad goalkeepers, the problem is that it’s been two months and the Bruins still don’t know who their starter should be. That’s being asked Tuukka Rask by the way, see who can be added if you have an NA spot in Yahoo leagues, and his progress will be closely monitored as he starts skating with the team.

The moment Rask signs, this will dampen the fantasy value of both Swayman and Ullmark, although Rask must first prove he can be a starting goalkeeper. Both goalkeepers are still worthy of being on the list until that time, although they have a tough stretch ahead of them with seven of their next nine games on the road.

Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes (last 3 starts: 0-3-0, .871 Sv%, 2.73 GAA)

The low save rate but respectable goals against average suggests Andersen hasn’t stopped many pucks, although his defense has been very good at limiting the shots he has to take. The Canes are still No. 1 in the league, but they’ve lost four of the last five and it’s time they cooled down a bit from their unstoppable pace. Antti Raanta has been usable and he could see more action, even if it’s just to give Andersen more breaks, and he should be a popular target for a spot start.

This is all relative, of course; Andersen remains a valuable fantasy goalkeeper and there are some easy matchups coming up in Ottawa, Buffalo, Vancouver and possibly Winnipeg, but fantasy managers need to be a little more careful than usual. The wins should be easy to come by, but the fringes may not look as good.

Anton Khudobin, Stars (3-3-1, .873 Sv%, 3.73 GAA)

Khudobin has not played a single minute since his last start on November 18 in a 7-2 loss to the Wild. rear Jake Oettinger and Braden Holtby, the Stars are now 5-0-0, including impressive home wins against division rivals Blues and Avs, and potential trophy contenders in the Oilers and Canes. While Khudobin is out of rotation, there’s a chance he could still return when the Stars’ winning streak is inevitably broken.

Carrying three goalkeepers seems impractical, and sooner or later the Stars will have to decide again whether Oettinger is better off in the minors. Khudobin is still worth hiding in most fantasy leagues until the stars make a final decision on their crowded fold. When dropped by fantasy managers, he quickly becomes a hot item again when he gets back into rotation.

Carter Hart and Martin Jones, Flyers (last 6 combined: 0-4-2, 0.894 Sv%, 3.96 GAA)

Poor goalkeeping, as always in Philadelphia, has been a big reason why they lost six in a row. They don’t get much help from their defense, which is still missing Ryan Ellis, and to be fair, those losses were for tough opponents. Things don’t get any easier now that the Rangers, Lightning, Avs, Knights and the Devils are on their way twice, and the Flyers’ great fall has gone under the radar with the Habs cleaning the house and entangling the Sens and Isles in worse breakdowns.

It’s time to put Hart back in place until the Flyers turn it around, but things are looking bleak after such a promising start. As with Gibson on the Ducks, maybe it’s time to take advantage of the fantasy value that Hart and Jones still have.

Dishonorable Mention: Dustin Tokarski and Aaron Dell, Sabers; Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche; Cal Petersen and Jonathan Quick, Kings; Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin, islanders; Matt Murray, Senators; Ville Husso, Blues; Robin Lehner, Golden Knights