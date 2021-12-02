WTA suspends all tournaments in China due to Peng Shuai case





The Women’s Tennis Association said on Wednesday it will suspend all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, raising the bar in its row with Beijing over an allegation of sexual assault by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai against a former Chinese deputy prime minister. In a statement on the WTA website, chairman and CEO Steve Simon accused the Chinese leadership of “failing to address this very serious issue in any credible way,” citing the claim Peng posted on social media in early November. Photo taken on January 21, 2020, shows Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai playing in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo “If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush aside allegations of sexual assault, the foundation on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would face a huge blow,” the statement said. On Nov. 2, Peng wrote on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, that she had been coerced into having sexual relations with him by former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. The message was quickly deleted. Simon expressed “serious doubts” that she is free and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation, despite the International Olympic Committee saying in late November it had confirmed her safety through a video call between the tennis player and its president Thomas Bach. “In good conscience, I do not see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault. Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks all our players and staff could face if we held events in China in 2022,” Simon said in the statement. The scandal surfaced when China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics from early February. Related Coverage: FOCUS: Tennis star’s safety sets pose an obstacle for China to host full Olympics IOC Knocked Out For Promoting China Propaganda After Call From Tennis Player Chinese tennis star breaks silence in video call with IOC president

