



LaMarr Hoyt, the 1983 Cy Young Award winner who helped the Winning Ugly White Sox win the American League West Division championship that season, died Monday in Columbia, South Carolina, after a prolonged illness, the Sox confirmed Wednesday. He was 66. Hoyt, who set a record of 98-68 and a 3.99 ERA with 48 complete games in an eight-year career, went 24-10 in 1983 with a 3.66 ERA, winning 13 straight games in one piece in the second half , while walking only 31 walks over 260 2 3 collections. After posting a 13-18 record and 4.77 ERA in 1984, Hoyt was traded to the Padres in a multiplayer deal that brought shortstop Ozzie Guillen to the South Side. My father died of cancer with me by his side early in the morning of the 29th, Mathew Hoyt, LaMarr’s eldest son, said in a Sox release. He genuinely loved being part of the White Sox organization, and I can say without a doubt that these were the best years of his life. All he talked about in his last days was baseball, the White Sox, and all of his former teammates. Said Sox manager Tony La Russa, who led Hoyt during his pitching years with the Sox: My first impression of LaMarr was: Here’s a pitcher. He had average things, but great command and tremendous confidence, and he never showed fear. Hoyt made his major league debut on September 14, 1979 against the Oakland Athletics, opening the 1980 season in the starting rotation. He got the 27-hit minimum in a win against the Yankees on May 2, 1984 at the old Comiskey Park, where he gave up Don Mattingly a single in the seventh inning, who was eliminated on a double play. Hoyt led the AL with 19 wins in 1982. We brought him to the big leagues in 1979 and nothing bothered him, said La Russa. He had an impressive coolness where he believed that if he made his pitches, he would get hitters. He faced teams several times a season, but was able to change his appearance and keep them off balance. What a great competitor. With the Padres in 1985, Hoyt started and was the winning pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game in Minnesota, finishing the season with a 16-8 record and a 3.47 ERA over 31 starts. Hoyt fell victim to drug problems and was out of baseball in 1987. He was 31 when he pitched his final season with the Padres in 1986, throwing to a 5.15 ERA in 35 games. He was arrested twice on charges of drug possession after the 1985 season and was arrested on the US-Mexico border after the 1986 season. He was sentenced to 45 days in prison on December 16, 1986 and suspended by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth. The Sox signed Hoyt after he was released by the Padres, giving him a second chance, but he was arrested a fourth time, ending his return. Hoyt was born Dewey LaMarr Hoyt Jr. on January 1, 1955 in Columbia. He was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 1973 draft and traded to the Sox on April 5, 1977 with outfielder Oscar Gamble and pitcher Bob Polinsky in exchange for short stop Bucky Dent. Funeral arrangements are pending.

