Alex Carey, Shane Warne Choose Gabba Team

Alex Carey is set to wear the gloves for the first Ashes Test after he was officially added to Australias 15-man squad in place of Tim Paine.

Cricket Australia released the squad on Thursday, less than a week before play starts at the Gabba on December 8.

Careys’ promotion to the squad means he officially beats Josh Inglis in the race to make a test debut as Paines’ replacement.

Scroll down for more information in Ashes Daily.

The biggest rivalry in the sport is just around the corner and you can catch the Ashes live and without commercials while playing. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today >

I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It’s an exciting build-up to what’s a huge series ahead, Carey said in a statement.

My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes.

This is also for my father who has been my coach, mentor and partner, my mother, my wife Eloise, children Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and everyone who has supported me. I will do my very best to make them and our country proud.

Selectors chairman George Bailey said: Alex is a regular member of the national side in white ball cricket, particularly in the one day game. He is an excellent cricketer and a fine person who will bring many strengths to the team.

He will be a well deserved holder of baggy green cap number 461.

Australia: Pat Cummins (NSW) (c), Alex Carey (SA), Cameron Green (WA), Marcus Harris (VIC), Josh Hazlewood (NSW), Travis Head (SA), Usman Khawaja (QLD), Marnus Labuschagne (QLD) , Nathan Lyon (NSW), Michael Neser (QLD), Jhye Richardson (WA), Steve Smith (NSW) (vc), Mitchell Starc (NSW), Mitchell Swepson (QLD), David Warner (NSW)

READ MORE

STATE OF PLAY: Aussie openers short line; two horse race too close to mention

ASHES GREATEST 20-16: Wade masterclass lost in Smith Frenzy; Johnson’s double act

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Ashes top 20: Johnson takes 9 at Gabba | 02:13

WARNE PUT THE HEAT ON LYON IN FIRST TEST REALITY CHECK

Shane Warne has named the Australia XI he would like to see run up the Gabba on December 8 for the first Ashes Test, marking three big changes from last summer.

Writing in a column for the Herald Sun, the Australian legend doubled down on his calls for selectors to ax Mitchell Starc, alongside the already missing Tim Paine and Matthew Wade.

In their place, Warne called for the roster of sailor Jhye Richardson, Travis Head and debutant Josh Inglis.

He added that it would be a step backwards to pick Usman Khawaja who is competing to hit number 5.

Speaking of Starc, Warne wrote: He doesn’t swing the ball and his pace is nowhere near what it should be. The proof was seen at the World Cup. This is not a personal attack, he just bowls badly and he has done that for the past few years.

I would play Jhye Richardson. The ideal person is someone with an extreme pace, or he can swing someone else to support Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and their relentless line and seam bowling.

Warne later doubled on Starc, but also stated that Nathan Lyon was under a lot of pressure.

The numbers are really bad for Starc/Lyon in the last 10 tests – especially for the top 6 batsman where they averaged close to 70 per wicket last summer, he tweeted.

Therefore, they are both under pressure and need to get the series off to a good start. Lyon plays 1st test but certainly Richardson instead of Starc.

READ HIS FULL COLUMN IN THE HERALD SUN >

BRISBANE WEATHER CARE MEASURES

La Nina’s weather pattern has ruined preparations for both camps and the wet weather could continue into the first test.

Storms are forecast to hit Brisbane for the first three days of the first test, which begins Wednesday, while showers are also forecast for day four.

The start of the test from Thursday is most likely to be affected by rain with more than a 70 percent chance of showers.

The chance drops to about 50 percent by day four.

GREEN ISSUES CHALLENGING RESPONSE TO PERTH TEST FIASCO

Missing a test match for his friends and family in Perth would be disappointing for Cameron Green, but he knows that no matter where the fifth Ashes match is played, the Aussies will get up and perform.

Any glimmer of hope for Perth as host of the latest Ashes test was essentially crushed by Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowans’ refusal on Tuesday to distance himself from his tough stance regarding all players, team members and broadcast staff who are subject to 14 days of hotel quarantine. had to complete.

While Green lamented the unfortunate nature of not playing in his home city for Australia in what would be the second year in a row, he was quick to point out the teams’ strong performances in various fields across the country.

Of course it would be disappointing, Green said. You always want to play for your friends and family at home.

But it’s the same as last year. I didn’t get to play a game in Perth. I’m sure it won’t be any different.

If it’s not there, we have great records everywhere.

Wherever it is, get up and perform.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Rain wreaks havoc on Ashes preparations | 02:31

LEACH TO STAY FROM BEN STOKES’ PRESENCE

The return of England star all-rounder Ben Stokes will boost the chances of left arm spinner Jack Leachs to play in the first Ashes Test.

Not initially selected for the England squad due to a finger injury and a battle with mental health, Stokes was added to the touring squad in October.

His top six batting ability and bowl swing will give England’s line-up an extremely balanced look.

Stokes’ presence is also set to aid Leachs’ hopes of playing next week, regardless of whether the ongoing rain in Brisbane leads to a Gabba greentop befitting fast bowlers.

I’m preparing to play, sure, as I do for every series I’m involved in, said 30-year-old Leach.

That’s the best way to do it, prepare to play and be very disappointed if I don’t.

Stokesy back is a great boost for all of us. He is such an important player for us.

It’s about the balance, it really helps, and it’s probably good news for the spinning department.