Women’s Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over concerns about player Peng Shuai

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China over safety concerns of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of assault, could lead to cancellations of those events after 2022, the head of the women’s pro tennis tour told The Associated Press Wednesday.

“We’re hopeful that we’re getting to the right place, but we’re prepared that if it continues as it is, which has not been productive so far, we won’t be operating in the region,” said WTA president and CEO Steve Simon. a video call from California.

“This is an organizational effort that really tackles something that’s about what’s right and wrong.”

He said the move to end the game of the tour in China, including Hong Kong, came with the support of the WTA’s board of directors, players, tournaments and sponsors. It is a sports organization’s strongest public stance against China and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Peng disappeared from the public eye after raising the allegations against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media post that was quickly removed by Chinese authorities.

“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not credibly addressed this very serious issue,” Simon wrote in a statement circulated by the tour.

“Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” said Simon.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we hold events in China in 2022.”

China would be the site of several tennis tournaments next year, including the prestigious season-closing WTA Finals, which will be held there until 2030.

The nation is a source of billions of dollars in revenue for various sports entities based elsewhere, from the WTA (headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida) to the NBA (running out of New York) and the International Olympic Committee (Lausanne, Switzerland ).

‘Right side of history’

“I applaud Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for their strong stance on defending human rights in China and around the world,” said tennis legend Billie Jean King.

“The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players. This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sport.”

The US Tennis Association praised Simon and the WTA and tweeted a statement that read: “This kind of leadership is courageous and what it takes to ensure that the rights of all individuals are protected and that all voices are heard.”

International Tennis Federation spokesman Heather Bowler said the ITF board would meet on Thursday to discuss the matter.

“The WTA has remained steadfast and true to its values ​​from the start and we understand their decision,” Bowler said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

I applaud Steve Simon & the @WTA leadership for taking a strong stance on the defense of human rights in China and around the world. The WTA is on the right side of history in supporting our players. This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports. https://t.co/PHiU0S7Prw —@BillieJeanKing

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4, and IOC President Thomas Bach said on Nov. 21 that he spoke with Peng, a three-time Olympian, in a 30-minute video call. The IOC has not released any video or transcript of the exchange, saying only that Bach reported Peng said she was healthy.

The organizations said in a statement that Peng “appeared to be fine” and had asked for privacy. The IOC has not explained how the call was arranged, although it has worked closely with the Chinese Olympic Committee and government officials to host the upcoming Olympics.

Critics have suggested that Peng would not have called the IOC if she was truly free to speak.

The European Union said on Tuesday it wants China to provide “verifiable evidence” that Peng, a 35-year-old who was No. 1 in doubles and won titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, is safe.

“Her recent public return does not allay concerns about her security and freedom,” said an EU spokesperson.

A number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people have disappeared in recent years after criticizing ruling Communist Party figures or cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

Gaoli is seen at a rally at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in March 2016. Chinese authorities have suppressed virtually all online discussions about sexual assault allegations leveled by Peng against the former senior government official. (Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press)

‘I will still speak the truth’

In her now-deleted post, Peng wrote in part: “I know that you, Deputy Minister Zhang Gaoli, a person of high status and power, said that you are not afraid. With your intelligence, you certainly will.” deny it or you can even use it against me, you can dismiss it carelessly Even if I destroy myself, like throw an egg against a rock, or a moth that flies into a flame, I will still speak the truth about us.”

Concerns over the censorship of her post and her subsequent disappearance from public view grew into a furore, leading #WhereIsPengShuai to become a trending topic on social media and garner support from tennis stars such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Martina Navratilova and Canadian players, including Genie Bouchard, Milos Raonic and VasekPospisil.

I am devastated and shocked by the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 —@Serena Williams

But news of the first MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media and the online discussion of it has been heavily censored.

“If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush allegations of sexual assault under the rug, the foundation on which the WTA is built on equality for women would be met with a huge blow,” Simon said.

“I don’t want and can’t let that happen to the WTA and its players.”