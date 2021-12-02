Strange times ups pro experience on Canada’s junior men’s hockey team

Canada’s junior men’s hockey squad selection camp reflects an unusual consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wiping out the Ontario Hockey League’s 2020-21 season adds a strong pro component to the Canadian team.

Nine of the 35 invited players will bring together 190 games of American Hockey League experience to the table, driven in large part by OHL players’ need to find a place to play last season.

Defenders Ryan O’Rourke and Donovan Sebrango, and forward Tyson Foerster, who were on the squad last year’s squad and were released, will bring a total of 114 AHL games between them.

‘Nothing we ever had to deal with’

The Canadian Hockey League and NHL agreeing to allow teens like Manitoba Moose forward Cole Perfetti, who played more than 30 AHL games last season, to return to that league instead of their junior club is bolstering the professional experience on the selection of Canada.

“That’s really nothing we’ve ever dealt with, not just from an evaluation perspective, but as we get into our prep where we’ve been given exemptions for CHL players to play in the American Hockey League,” Alan, Hockey Canada Millar’s director of player personnel told The Canadian Press.

“If you look at both Cole Perfetti and Donovan Sebrango, they’re not part-time players in the American Hockey League. They’re both making significant minutes on average, significant roles.”

“I think those guys will bring leadership, a determination to their game, a competition to their game because they’re playing with men.”

Hockey Canada will unveil its roster of 25 players for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., following the Dec. 9-12 selection camp in Calgary.

Goalkeepers already chosen

However, the goalkeepers had already been chosen.

Brett Brochu of the London Knights, Dylan Garand of the Kamloops Blazers and six-foot Sebastian Cossa of the Edmonton Oil Kings will represent Canada, which opens the tournament on December 26 against the Czech Republic at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

“Cosa, Garand, and Brochu must have separated,” Millar said. “Adding a fourth may complicate matters at the camp.

“We felt it was best to go with this group from the evaluation phase to the preparation phase, handing Sebastian, Dylan and Brett over to our goalkeeper coach Olivier Michaud, let him work with them on December 9th and they have all that. ” preparation, team building time to be ready for Boxing Day and beyond.”

Garand, Perfetti and Oil Kings defender Kaiden Guhle played for the side that lost 2-0 to the United States in the 2021 junior world final in Edmonton. Garand’s playing time was limited to the third period of a 16-2 blowout from Germany.

Guhle’s eventful Wednesday included both his roster for the roster and his trade from the Prince Albert Raiders to the Oil Kings.

The goalkeepers, 11 defenders and 21 forwards were chosen by Millar and James Boyd, the leader of the under-20 management group who is also the general manager of OHL’s Ottawa 67s.

University of Michigan defender Owen Power already won a gold medal this year at the World Men’s Championship with Canada in Riga, Latvia.

The six-foot-five, 214-pound defenseman was named in the junior camp roster last year, but the Wolverines didn’t release him for Hockey Canada.

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard, 16, and Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright, 17, were also invited to an under-20 tournament.

Anaheim Ducks defender Jamie Drysdale, Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, Carolina Hurricanes striker Seth Jarvis and Los Angeles Kings striker Quinton Byfield were of age to play for Canada.

Drysdale, Sillinger and Jarvis will remain with their respective NHL clubs, while Byfield is out with a broken left ankle.

‘We want a team that is resilient’

Dave Cameron, the head coach of Ottawa 67, is stepping behind the bench again 11 years after leading Canada to a silver medal in Buffalo, NY in 2011. Canada fell 5-3 to Russia in the gold medal match.

“My experience in this tournament is that you have to win in different ways,” said Cameron. “You have to be able to win when you have a lead, you have to be able to win when there is a little setback, maybe give up a bad goal or take bad penalties and you have to kill them.

“We want a team that is resilient. We want to play fast in all three zones. The opponent will have something to say about that, but we want to have a team that can hold out.”

The host nation will play pre-tournament matches against Switzerland on December 19, December 20 against Sweden and December 22 against Russia.

Canada, the Czechs, Austria, Germany and Finland are in Pool A. Russia, the United States, Sweden, Slovakia and Sweden are in Pool B.

The 2021 Edmonton tournament was without fans due to the COVID-19 virus. Those who bought tickets were given the option to keep them until 2022.

Fully vaccinated fans allowed

Fully vaccinated fans can attend games in Edmonton and Red Deer. Hockey Canada requires all personnel involved in the tournament to be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the start of the event.

The 2021 Championship was also the first top-tier IIHF World Championship to be played during the pandemic, taking over the bubble model of the 2020 NHL playoffs there.

Ten countries took part with nearly 600 people shielded from the general public for 24 days. Canada’s selection camp in Red Deer was interrupted by a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive.

Teams arriving on charter flights have undergone a mandatory five-day quarantine upon arrival.

Germany had only 14 skaters and two goalkeepers for the first two games. A third of the team remained in long-term isolation due to positive tests for the virus.

A German player remained in quarantine for the duration. Some pre-tournament matches were cancelled.

Selection camp schedule

Goalkeepers: Brett Brochu, Belle River, Ont., London Knights (OHL); Sebastian Cossa, Fort McMurray, Alta., Edmonton Oil Kings; Dylan Garand, Victoria, Kamloops Blazers (WHL).

defenders: Lukas Cormier, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, NB, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL), Kaiden Guhle, Sherwood Park, Alta., Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), Daemon Hunt, Brandon, Man., Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), Vincent Iorio, Coquitlam, BC, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL); Carson Lambos, Winnipeg, Winnipeg Ice (WHL); Ryan O’Rourke, Bowmanville, Ontario, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL); Owen Power, Mississauga, Ont., University of Michigan (Big Ten); Donovan Sebrango, Kingston, Ontario, Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL); Ronan Seeley, Olds, Alta., Everett Silvertips (WHL); Jack Thompson, Courtice, Ont., Sudbury Wolves (OHL); Olen Zellweger, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Everett Silvertips (WHL).

ahead: Connor Bedard, North Vancouver, BC, Regina Pats (WHL); Xavier Bourgault, L’Islet, Que. Shawinigan Cararactes (QMJHL), Mavrik Bourque, Plessisville, Que. Shawinigan Cataracts (QMJHL): Will Cuylle, Toronto, Ont., Windsor Spitfires (OHL); Zach Dean, Mount Pearl, NL Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL); Elliot Desnoyers, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL); William Dufour, Quebec, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL); Luke Evangelista, Oakville, Ont., London Knights (OHL); Jack Finley, Kelowna, BC Spokane Chiefs (WHL); Ridly Greig, Lethbridge, Alta., Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL); Dylan Guenther, Edmonton, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Kent Johnson, Port Moody, BC, University of Michigan (Big Ten); Hendrix Lapierre, Aylmer, Que., Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL); Mason McTavish, Carp, Ontario, Peterborough (OHL); Jake Neighbours, Airdrie, Alta., Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Cole Perfetti, Whitby, Ontario, Manitoba Moose (AHL); Joshua Roy, Levis, Que., Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL); Justin Sourdif, Surrey, BC, Vancouver Giants (WHL); Logan Stank Furnace, Kamloops, BC Kamloops Blazers (WHL); Ryan Tverberg, Richmond Hill, Ont. University of Connecticut (HE); Shane Wright, Burlington, Ont. Kingston Frontenacs (OHL).