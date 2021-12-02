Virginia Tech scores season-high 29 bank points in 70-60 win over Wisconsin





MADISON, WI —The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team took a 29-point result off the bench en route to a 70-60 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on the road Wednesday. The Hokies (7-1) had four players scoring in double figures, led by Azana Baines , who hit a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Kitley pasted on 13 points and Kayana Traylor helped with 10 points from the bank. Virginia Tech forced 14 Wisconsin turns while committing 13 herself in Wednesday’s game. The Hokies turned that takeaway into 13 points on the offensive side of the floor. Baines’ one feat led the way for Virginia Tech. How it happened After drawing to a 3-3 tie early in the game, Virginia Tech went on an 8-0 run with 8:42 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three of Aisha Sheppard , to take an 11-3 lead. The Hokies added two runs to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter-break with a 27-17 lead. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting during the period, hitting six shots to make up for 18 of its 27 points. Virginia Tech kept its lead intact in the first quarter before starting an 8-0 run from 6.26 in the second period to extend the lead to 37-23. The Hokies held onto that lead for the remainder of the period, enjoying a 41-27 lead heading into halftime. Virginia Tech forced three Wisconsin turnovers in the period, turning them into four runs. Virginia Tech held onto the lead at halftime before taking a 5-0 run, interrupted by a basket from Kitley, to extend the lead further to 57-43 with 1:21 to go in the third. Before the end of the third period, the Badgers had narrowed that lead slightly, but the Hokies still went into the fourth quarter with a 57-45 lead. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring 14 of 16 points in the paint. Virginia Tech kept the lead intact before going on a 5-0 run, finishing with Cayla King’s three, to extend the lead to 62-47 with 5:44 remaining in the game. The Badgers narrowed the margin slightly before the game was over, but the Hokies still crossed the rest of the way for the 70-60 win. Virginia Tech took advantage of the odds on the post, scoring eight of 13 points in the paint. Game Notes Azana Baines scored a double-double for the Hokies with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hokies were never behind after leading 27-17 in the first quarter.

The Virginia Tech bench impressed by adding 29 points to its scoring output.

Azana Baines and Kayana Traylor came off the bench to score 19 and 10 points respectively.

The Virginia Tech defense forced 14 turnovers.

Azana Baines led the Hokies with a game-high 19 points.

This item was created using technology from Write data.

