Sports
Predict Michigan football vs. Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game
Every week, the WolverinesWire staff predicted every game in the Big Ten. Now it comes down to just one game.
Michigan Football travels to Indianapolis to face the Iowa Hawkeyes for the rights to the Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. although the Wolverines are 10.5 point favorites (per Tipico Sportsbook), it will be a task easier said than done to emerge victorious.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been conquered, but the corn and blues now have their eyes on bigger sights and locations. Both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes are trying to earn their first conference title since sharing it in 2004. Here’s what we predict for the Big Ten Championship Game.
Trent Button
Some might say that this game is all it takes for a disappointment game against the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines have just defeated their arch-rival for the first time since 2011, and it was certainly an emotional game for the players, coaches and fans. But – as I’ve been saying for a long time – this is a different team and it’s built differently. The coaches will have this team focused and ready for Iowa.
I believe if Michigan can get a two point early lead this game will be over soon. While the Hawkeyes have an elite defense, they also have one of the worst fouls in the entire country. This is going to be a challenge for the Michigan offense, but if it can run the ball efficiently then I think the Wolverines will cover the spread – and win the game, of course.
The only chance Iowa has in this game is if it can run the ball and take a ton of time to shorten the game. Ultimately, I just don’t see the Hawkeyes scoring that many points to get that close to the leaderboard. I take on Michigan in a hard-fought game, but a score that seems like it wasn’t that close.
Michigan 31, Iowa 14
Isaiah Hole
Michigan says the right things. They immediately turned their attention to Iowa. Ohio State’s victory is diminished if they don’t win the conference.
Everything’s on the line here, but this team still takes the same short-sighted approach (in a good way) it’s had all season: one game at a time. Don’t look forward and don’t look back now.
Make no mistake: Michigan is significantly more talented than Iowa. But the same could have been said of the Buckeyes vs. the Wolverines. The Hawkeyes have found ways to win despite a dying offensive attack, thanks in large part to defense and special teams. Losing to Wisconsin is no fluke considering what the Badgers are presenting, but Purdue may have caught the then No. 2 team by surprise, using his explosive pass attack and turnover to land his first massive upset of the season. However, for the first time, Iowa faces a team that is truly on another level. The question is, will Michigan be ready?
I’ve spoken to a few people behind the scenes who have indicated that it will be. But I’ve heard that before. Still, this Michigan team is hungry and has shown that it can take it offensively to even the tougher defenses. Some (especially Ohio State fans in my preview of that game) shrank when I brought up Wisconsin and said the Badgers have changed since then, but it was their offense that kept the defense as it was, and the Wolverines managed to the ball regularly in Madison. To me, Iowa is like Wisconsin-lite, but now it really has something to play for.
I expect Michigan will not be able to run as it has in the latter part of the season. This game will be a lot like Penn State in my mind: a tough one where moving the ball is a boon for both teams. The difference is that Iowa doesn’t have Sean Clifford. Spencer Petras was named the starter this week and while he is an upgrade from Alex Padilla, it will be challenging given the defense Michigan offers. There will be times when Tyler Goodson gets a good push, especially behind Tyler Linderbaum, the center of the whole world. But I like the Wolverines focus and don’t think the Hawkeyes will threaten much in the pass.
Expect about 150 yards of rushing, some schemes that help move the ball with the horizontal play, and just enough passes to stash things.
Michigan 24, Iowa 13
