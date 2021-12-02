Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China due to concerns about Peng Shuai

The women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that it was suspending all tournaments in China amid what the chairman called “serious doubts” about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault. WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the move — which could cost the Women’s Tennis Association hundreds of millions of dollars — had the “full support” of the tour’s board of directors. It also quickly gained the support of the top of the sport, including from Novak Djokovic, the world number one for men and founder of the women’s tour, Billie Jean King.

“I announce the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong,” Simon said in a statement.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and is seemingly pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” said Simon.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we hold events in China in 2022.”

The WTA had planned 11 events in China this year before Covid-19 forced them to relocate or cancel. The schedule for 2022 had not yet been determined.

In 2019, China hosted 10 events with a total prize pool of over $30 million.

Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, was not seen for more than two weeks after her allegations that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, now in her 70s, forced her to have sex for years on and off. relation.

Peng’s claims against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

Her accusation, posted on Nov. 2, was quickly deleted from the internet in China and she was not seen in public for weeks.

Peng was then photographed at a tennis event in Beijing and took part in a video call with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, on Nov. 21.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February, amid calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Games over the human rights record in the country.

“Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation,” Simon said.

Simon reiterated the WTA’s call for a “full and transparent investigation – without censorship” into the charges of sexual assault against Peng.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday night, he called the case “something we can’t run away from.

“If we take a step back from this, we’re basically telling the world that it’s not okay to tackle sexual assault with the respect and seriousness it demands because it’s hard to do,” he said.

“Dare and Courageous”

Djokovic, in Madrid for the Davis Cup final, backed what he called a “very bold and very brave” move.

“I fully support the WTA’s position because we don’t have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being,” Djokovic said, adding that her health was “of paramount importance to the tennis world”.

King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion who founded the tour in 1973, also praised the move.

“The WTA is on the right side of history by supporting our players,” King tweeted. “This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sport.”

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said they understand “the decision” of the WTA.

“The WTA has remained true to its values ​​from the beginning and we understand their decision. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the ITF said in a statement to AFP.

As the controversy simmered, the European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain have all called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and well-being.

Simon said he was “happy with the international support the WTA has received for its position”.

“To further protect Peng and many other women around the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out,” he said.

On CNN, Simon also spoke about Peng herself, and how she might feel as events unfold, noting that despite multiple attempts, he had been unable to contact her directly.

“We hope she feels that this is not her fault and that we are very proud of her,” he said.