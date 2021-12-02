Junior World Cup Hockey: Penalty corner surprise, impeccable defense takes India to semi-finals

It’s hard to blame Belgium’s meticulous homework.

Nearly 15 minutes before the push-back, their penalty corner specialists fired quick, knee-high shots at their two goalkeepers, preparing them for India’s battery of drag-flickers. Or to be specific, for Sanjay Kumar the best corner specialist of the Junior World Cup to date, next to France’s Timothy Clement.

Every one of Kumar’s drag flicks had followed this pattern. So it was no surprise that Belgium’s last minute overhaul was around these low, hard flicks. And 20 minutes after the quarterfinals of the Junior World Cup, the question was put to them. However, it turned out that they were not prepared for a question from the syllabus.

Sanjay, as usual, was on top of the D when the ball was pushed out. The Belgian rushers sprinted towards him to block his shot, but instead of going for it himself, Sanjay turned a corner at the last minute and put the ball in front of Sharda Nand Tiwari, who was standing behind him.

Suddenly, Belgian players had to switch directions, the defenders had to go to the right and the goalkeeper, who had positioned himself to save a low shot, was in no man’s land. It gave Tiwari enough time to step forward, pick his spot and calmly shove the ball into the top corner, giving India the lead and Belgium scratching their heads.

In the past, India has often been accused of being too one-dimensional from set pieces. The fact that they have four penalty corner specialists in this team with different styles was therefore experienced as positive. But this was an asset few expected. Germany, India’s opponents in the semi-final after Wednesday’s 1-0 win, are said to have made a note after watching the match from the stands.

India Colts were right on the | Moments from our fantastic win against the Junior Red Lions #IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #Rising Stars pic.twitter.com/SR1fvCya4p Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 1, 2021

Given how India played, their notes, one can assume, would have taken up several pages.

There were many takeaways for coach Graham Reid from this match.

One was the ability to score from the only chance they got, which was refreshing considering how wasteful India has been from penalty corners in the past. But even more impressive was the fact that they were able to hold onto that slim lead and survive a barrage of Belgian attacks towards the end.

Indian players showed composure beyond their age and something that is fast becoming a staple of the national teams, senior and junior. This kind of controlled, defensive work is usually associated with European teams, with Belgium being one of the masters at it.

On Wednesday, India was not always in control, especially in the last two quarters when Belgium literally threw the sink at them. But the defense showed composure and made very few mistakes as they successfully fended off every opponent’s attack on their goal.

Disciplined zonal defense

Reid used zonal defense against a side that popped up very high, nearly choking his players for space. Each player guarded their own area, with the responsibility of intercepting passes and making sure the ball didn’t make it to its intended goal.

Poor interception and catch were India’s undone in defeat to France, one of the other semi-finalists. Against Belgium these two facets were almost flawless. More than the goal he scored, Tiwaris’ defensive contribution was even greater, along with those of Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach and Manjeet.

Close matches was the theme of the day Results of the Quarter Finals of the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar #IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #Rising Stars pic.twitter.com/QQwwfxRbB6 Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 1, 2021

In the third quarter, Belgium made five dangerous entries in the D, but each time they ran into a stubborn Indian wall. In the last fifteen minutes, when they picked up the pace, Belgium managed to clear some mistakes and cause panic in the Indian defence. But at those moments goalkeeper Pawan, who changed quarters together with Prashant Chauhan, made a number of remarkable saves. And on the occasion when he was beaten, there were defenders to clear the goal line.

It was a commendable defensive performance, eliminating some cracks, especially on offense where India was unable to create a single clear scoring opportunity.

Congratulations to all teams for reaching the semi-finals of the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar Watch the live-action only on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. #IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #Rising Stars pic.twitter.com/p6eBo3EaDk Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 1, 2021

And while India’s forwards didn’t make much of an effort to reach the Belgian goal, another benefit of Wednesday’s win, as the Junior World Cup is a window into the future, is the great talent Reid has at his disposal.

While the achievements of both goalkeepers and drag-flickers bode well for the senior team, the abundance of attacking talent within the U-21 ranks is also an encouraging sign.

The hosts were dealt a blow on the eve of the game when Maninder Singh, one of the key players in attack and a reliable stopper on penalty corners, was sidelined with a hamstring injury. His replacement, Boby Singh Dhami, didn’t let India feel Maninder’s absence, especially in the first half.

Like Maninder, whose runs raised probing questions about the opposition’s defense in the group stage games, Dhami always found ways to run behind Belgium’s defence. He did it with great grace too, beautifully using his wrists to change the direction of the ball and swinging his body out to send defenders the wrong way.

When Belgium stepped up the throttle in the second half and parked on the Indian half, Dhami and the other Indian attackers didn’t have much to do in terms of attack. But the attackers put in an extra shift and defended deep in their own half to shield the backline.

Again, it was unusually Indian. Just like the penalty corner variation, which turned out to be the difference between the two teams in the end. This was just one of the many surprises we have, Tiwari said after the game. Release them one by one.

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals Presentation of the teams advancing to the next round of the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar Watch the live-action only on Star Sports.#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #Rising Stars pic.twitter.com/CI5qpN3qKo Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 1, 2021

Quarterfinal results

Germany 2 Spain 2 (Germany won 3-1 via tiebreak)

Netherlands 1 Argentina 2

France 4 Malaysia 0

Belgium 0 India 1

Semi-final line-up

France vs Argentina, India vs Germany (both on December 3)