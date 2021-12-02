Swat Stun Peshawar Wins KP U21 Inter-District Games Table Tennis Title





PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – December 2, 2021): Swat stunned Peshawar in a thrilling 3-2 table tennis final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Games played at BISE Indoor Hall Peshawar on Wednesday. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games Swat table tennis team won the gold medal by beating Peshawar 3-2 in a nerve-wracking match. Regional Sports Director Saleem Raza, DSO Peshawar Tehseenullah, DSO Swat Kashif Table Tennis Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting President Ahmad Nawaz, Vice President Kifayatullah, Vice President Peshawar Press Club Nadir Khawaja, Sports Writers President Asim Shiraz, Former President SWA Ijazsar Khan Peshawar Coach Ab Ali, Swat Coach Yasir Ali attended the award ceremony. Earlier in the pre-quarter finals, teams from 8 districts of the province performed well. Swat defeated South Waziristan, Abbottabad defeated Nowshera, Buner defeated Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi defeated Mardan, Upper Chitral defeated Upper Chitral Karak, Peshawar defeated Malakand to reach the quarterfinals. In the first quarterfinal, Mardan defeated Upper Chitral 3-1. In the second quarterfinal, Swat defeated Abbottabad 3-0. In the third quarterfinal, Dera defeated Ismail Khan Buner 3-0. In the second quarter-final, Peshawar defeated Lower Dir 3-0 to reach the semi-final. The first semi-final was played between Peshawar and Mardan, who won Peshawar after a tough match and qualified for the grand final after a 3-2 win. The score of the semi-final was Shayan defeated Jawad 3-0, Fayed defeated Hamza 3-0, in the second semi-final, Swat easily defeated Dera Ismail Khan 3-0 to advance to the final. The last match was played between Swat and Peshawar which was won by Swat and thus Swat won the gold medal for the first time after taking the win against Peshawar. Shayan van Peshawar defeated Arbaaz van Swat 3-1. Mansoor van Swat defeated Fawzil van Peshawar 3-0. Kashif van Swat defeated Sajid van Peshawar 3-0. In a decisive singles match, Arbaaz van Swat Fawzil defeated Peshawar 3-0. The Swat table tennis team won the final. Shayan van Peshawar was awarded the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten run in the tournament. Looking in jubilation, Swat DSO Kashif Farhan gave Rs. 20,000 cash out of pocket to the victorious team in addition to the cash prize of Rs. 110,000 announced by Sports Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP U-21 Games come to an end with all its rainy memories and new records. The Swat table tennis team cash prize has reached Rs. 130,000 instead of Rs. 110,000. After an exciting and nerve-racking match, the Swat team managed to beat the Peshawar team 3-2. The players and officials who attended the occasion applauded and paid tribute to the winning team by paying Rs. 130,000 cash prize. It is worth mentioning here that Kashif Farhan, the DSO, held a 30 day camp for the Swat players and thus the players got results by beating a strong Peshawar team in the final for the first time.

