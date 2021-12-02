Big Ten beats the ACC in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge





The ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the 2021-22 season pitted two of the major college basketball conferences against each other from Monday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 1. The Big Ten took its third straight win in the challenge, winning 8-6 after leading 6-2 on the final day of the challenge. 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, Scores, TV Info Monday 29 November iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, our lady tuesday 30 nov wednesday 1 dec No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

NC State 104, Nebraska 100

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Miami 63, Penn State 58

North Carolina 72, no. 24 Michigan 51

No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66 According to the ACC, there were five first matchups in the 2021 event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech. MARCH MADNESS: View 2022 NCAA Tournament Squad Information While the Big Ten won the challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019, the ACC has a 12-8-3 lead dating back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Here’s what happened in 2020: Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped to a 6-1 lead, but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin surpassed No. 23 Louisville, 85-48. Results Tuesday 8 December 2020: Wednesday 9 December 2020 results: Results Saturday, December 19, 2020: 9 Storylines November Gave Us in Men’s College Basketball Mike Lopresti outlines the nine biggest storylines that came out of men’s basketball in November. READ MORE Ohio State Men’s Basketball Shocks No. 1 Duke With Dominant Second Half Ohio State men’s basketball defeated No. 1 Duke in Columbus thanks to a defensive masterclass in the second half. READ MORE Top Men’s Basketball Conference Games in December As December rolls around, so does the men’s college basketball conference. Check out these top conference matchups for December. READ MORE

