Virat Kohli’s storied career is once again about to come to a head. You could even say that this is now the beginning of a long final chapter. Captaincy, if the current chronology of events is any indication, could quickly sift through Kohlis’s clenched fists until he’s in charge of just the test team. Test leadership can still be career-destroying, but as it sat in the middle of all formats (and a franchise) captaincy until October, this will no doubt be a drastic change of pace for Kohli. Winning a World Cup as India captain is a fate Kohli may not have signed up for. So what about reaffirming his position as the foremost hitter of our generation? It wasn’t until last Tuesday that Kohis’ drought reached two years, an interlude assuming a Bradmanesque streak, even if it’s far from finished. With 33, four games away from the 100 Test, Kohli still has time to make a great career even more extraordinary. And it starts now.

An average of over fifty in different sizes already gives Kohlis record an impregnable look. That imperious covert drive is a hallmark of his genius, but Kohlis hitting is more of a gradual domination of the bowling through time-honored methods of blunting the ball, playing in the V and running hard between wickets. Its shorter batting is an extension of this philosophy. It is this tenacity that propelled Kohli to a manic level of consistency so early in his career, fifth fastest to 7,000 test runs, fastest ever to 12,000 ODI runs, most T20I players of the series awards (7) and highest T20I ever average (52.04). The early marks, whether it scored his first Test century in Adelaide, or his first Test in South Africa started with a hundred or chased Australia’s 289 with a well-composed 118 in just his third year of international cricket, also predicted a batting polymath in the making at a time when India’s middle order was in slow transition.

Now that batting order is in transition again, but Kohlis numbers aren’t as emphatic. With the exception of 2015 and 2016, Kohli has scored at least four ODI centuries every year since 2011. At that pace, he was poised to overtake Tendulkar’s record 49 ODI centuries now. But he’s stuck at 43 since August 2019. And while Kohlis runs World Cup numbers 1,030 in 26 matches at an average of 46.81 in just two centuries, against Bangladesh in 2011 and Pakistan in 2015 may not have been par excellence, it’s his record in tournament final savers. 22 in eight games (five wins and three defeats) that threatens to cast him as a bilateral overlord who stumbles in tournaments. In T20Is, Kohli again impresses with an insane average of 108.46 (with 94* as the highest score) in successful chases, but contrasts that with the remarkable dipan average of 35.47 in the 22 losses he first hit. The theory that Kohli clamps too much to break free when needed in T20s was reinforced once again in the loss of the World T20 group competition to New Zealand when he worked until nine out of 17 but was sacked to India in the 11th to leave absolutely rudderless. These are the pitfalls you want to avoid on the path to greatness.

In Tests, the period between 2016 and 2019 yielded 4,208 Kohlis careers from 7,765 runs. But 33 of the 47 Tests in that stage were also played at home, Sri Lanka or the West Indies. And with the exception of Australia’s 2017 tour of India (where his scores were 0, 13, 12, 15 and 6), Kohli was not challenged by the surface or bowling for the first two years. This was also when he scored most of his double hundreds (200 in Antigua, 235 against England in Mumbai, 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, 213 and 243 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and Delhi), bringing Kohli to a close in 2016 and 2017 with a average of 75.99 and 75.64 respectively. However, it was in 2018 that Kohli cast aside any doubts about his talent when he was both sides’ top scorer on South Africa (286 runs at an average of 47.66) and England (593 runs at 59.3) tours. before shutting down the Australian. tour with 282 runs at 40.28. These are the tours where his genius came to the fore, but by failing to provide an appropriate encore. England in 2021 is a good example where James Anderson again successfully managed to lay the offside trap. Kohli has not made his invincibility an open and closed case.

History offers ample evidence that it is very difficult to be a great captain and equally good batter. Tendulkar was captain in 25 (in 19996-2000) of the 200 Tests he played and while his averages didn’t take a noticeable hit, he stopped to focus on hitting. But Kohlis, who had just served as a captain for four years, enjoyed his responsibilities, almost to the point of wanting to become a one-man army. It would certainly wear him out. Kohli may have finally accepted his limitations – he’s always been good at self-awareness and with it the courage to change direction. After he relinquishes his captaincy at the T20, he will find more time to focus on himself, breaking those records every batter no matter what he claims to be able to achieve. Trust that he will come back with an even greater appetite for runs.