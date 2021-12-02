What Devin Browns’ Commitment Means to Ohio State Football: Buckeye Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State Football thought its quarterback recruiting was completed in 2022 months ago, and with the best resolution possible. Then Quinn Ewers moved from top-ranked player in the 2022 class to top-ranked prospect in 2021. The move had no effect on Buckeyes’ current season, but it threw away the natural progression coach Ryan Day had started with his quarterback. -fill the room with talent. With attrition already sweeping the room and possibly more by the end of next spring, the state of Ohio had to fill a void. Devin Brown’s union Wednesday night gives the room some long-term security and gives him a leg up on eventually succeeding Ewers when that process begins. It’s possible Ohio State will come in next fall with all three of the stock’s current quarterbacks returning starter and Heisman Trophy contender CJ Stroud, bringing back Kyle McCord and Ewers with No. 2. It is more likely that after the spring, those who feel they are too far out of their own planned trajectory will look elsewhere for a chance to play right away. Jack Miller III already took that signal, announcing his departure 24 hours after the Michigan loss. That’s exactly the scenario Day envisioned when he started this process. Raise the competition level, give everyone a fair chance to prove they deserve to play, and don’t hold a grudge when some inevitably move on. Except the above scenario would likely have left the state of Ohio with only two stock quarterbacks next fall. In a perfect world, Day wants four. Anything under three is playing with fire. Brown’s promise means Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis has convinced another national prospect to step into this plan. Many programs will look for an elite talent every two years, perhaps filling it in between with solid long-term prospects. Day, however, does not want to play those opportunities. He wants a top talent every year and Brown qualifies. Ranked No. 52 overall and No. 5 among quarterbacks in the 247 Sports National Composite, Brown has the multisport background that has served other Day quarterback projects well. The 6-3, 190-pound Brown already has a strong mechanical foundation and arm strength. He competed in the Elite 11 finals for at least years, showing off-platform throws ability and the ability to make plays with his arm in motion. We can’t predict for sure what will happen in Oho State’s quarterback room before next fall, or the fall after that, or the one after that. The only certainty is that Day will have elite options to pick a talent in the key position that no other Big Ten program has matched. That’s not a setup that every competitor wants to join. However, Day continues to persuade some of the best in the country to take up that challenge. Brown is only the last, and probably not the last. Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. – More Buckeyes Coverage OSU Attack Achieves Four First Team All-Big Ten Spots Stroud wins Big Ten offensive awards Holtmann’s Duke triumph proves that basketball is headed in the right direction Basketball surpasses Duke with late comeback Where is OSU in the CFP Ranking After Michigan’s Loss? Which OSU defensive players earned the All-Big Ten accolade? Cedric Baxter Jr., 2023 four-star RB, puts OSU in top 12 What does Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame mean? Should Day Wake Up His Coaching Staff Like Michigan Did? Monday madness

