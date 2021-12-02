Why the Womens Tennis Association stood up for Peng Shuai | News about women’s rights

A prominent Chinese citizen associated with a major international organization disappears, after which a letter is sent stating that everything is okay. The organization appears to accept the letter outright, although questions remain before the citizen emerges under duress months later.

Circumstances are different, but there is a similar thread running through the disappearances of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who last month accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual misconduct, and Meng Hongwei, the former head of Interpol, who disappeared while trip to China in 2018 and 18 months later pleaded guilty to corruption. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

After Mengs’s disappearance, Interpol appeared to largely accept his letter of resignation, and Secretary General Jurgen Stock told the Associated Press news agency that the international law enforcement agency was prohibited from conducting investigations under internal rules.

Things could have turned out the same for Peng, a world-class athlete and Olympian, after a social media post about her ordeal with Zhang was removed, except that the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) immediately began pushing back. Prominent tennis players also followed, including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

The WTA also continued to ask questions even after Chinese state broadcaster CGTN shared an email on Twitter purportedly from Peng stating that she was not missing or unsafe and that the reports of her allegations were untrue. She reappeared in public a few days later, speaking to the International Olympic Committee via a now heavily criticized video call.

[It] It remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said afterwards, stressing the organization’s continued concern about her. wellbeing.

Late Wednesday, the WTA announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China and Hong Kong. China hosted nine WTA events in 2019 and signed a 10-year contract a year earlier to host the WTA final in Shenzhen, according to Reuters news agency.

It’s really crazy that the Womens Tennis Association has more credibility than Interpol at this point in curbing China’s gross human rights abuses, kidnapping members of its organization and poking holes in what are only thinly veiled coercive statements and propaganda. said Michael Caster, co-founder of human rights watchdog Safeguard Defenders, which monitors disappearances in China.

Not acceptable

China’s foreign ministry has accused critics and media of maliciously hyped and politicizing Pengs’ disappearance from the public.

Meanwhile, Zhang, the high-ranking party member central to Pengs’ allegations, has not been seen in public for several weeks, according to Caster.

He described Pengs’ situation as part of the same playbook used by the Chinese government when concerns are raised about the well-being of a citizen or foreigner living in China, from human rights lawyer Wang Yu to Swedish human rights activist Peter Dahlin, who later became a from the founders of Safeguard Defenders.

These farcical public presentations of Peng Shuai were clearly written as part of a propaganda effort and we say that because we have seen this film before, Caster told Al Jazeera.

When announcing the tournament suspension, WTA’s Simon stressed that China’s handling of the Pengs case was not and should not be acceptable.

If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush up on sexual violence, the foundation on which the WTA is founded on equality for women would face a huge blow, Simon said in a statement. I will not and cannot let the WTA and its players happen.

Other international sports organizations have already been targeted by Beijing because of the views of their players and officials.

China briefly stopped broadcasting NBA games after Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for the 2019 Hong Kong democracy protests and erased Premier League footballer Mesut Ozil from the Chinese internet after speaking out against the Chinese treatment of Muslim Uyghurs.

More recently, games involving the NBA’s Boston Celtics have been removed from broadcast in China as their center’s Enes Kanter continues to criticize President Xi Jinping and China’s treatment of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, while also expressing support for Taiwan.

Time of settlement

However, the WTA had political momentum and timing on its side, which allowed the organization to take a calculated risk, said Simon Chadwick, a professor of international sports affairs at Emlyon Business School in France.

The Pengs case and allegations of sexual misconduct also come at a time of reckoning in the sports world over #MeToo allegations and mental health following the public battle of athletes like Osaka and American gymnast Simone Biles.

Number one for the WTA is that women and girls are their core business. It’s what the organization is based on and to not be seen as supporting someone who is apparently missing would undermine what the WTA is doing, Chadwick said.

I feel like the WTA probably did a calculation and decided that it could lose more globally by saying nothing than it would lose by essentially standing up to China.

Chadwick says that despite significant investment in China’s tennis industry, women’s tennis there has not taken off as quickly as the WTA initially expected.

The deal with China has also struggled due to the pandemic. So far, Shenzhen has hosted only one WTA final event in 2019. The 2020 final was canceled due to the coronavirus and the 2021 event was moved to Mexico following a new Covid-19 outbreak in China.

That could give the WTA a leeway not available to groups like the IOC, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. That organization also suffered from the pandemic with the Tokyo Olympics pushed back a year and not attended by the usual spectator numbers.

Following Pengs’ disappearance, the IOC said it would continue our open dialogue at all levels with the Olympic movement in China in response to questions about Peng, the Associated Press said.

Emma Terho, chair of the IOC Athletes Commission, said on Twitter that the organization prefers a policy of quiet diplomacy.

The WTA, based in the Republican state of Florida, may also have felt some political pressure outside of Beijing.

Washington is considering a boycott of the Winter Games protest against human rights abuses in places like Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Chadwick noted.

I wonder to what extent there has been any political pressure from the United States on the WTA to respond the way it has done. I think from the perspective of the WTA they responded very, very quickly, unusually quickly, within a matter of two or three days, he said. And that is extremely unusual.

On Wednesday, Simon expressed regret for having to suspend events in China, but said he was deeply concerned about the risks players and staff could face if events were to be held in the country in 2022.

He again urged Beijing to prove that Peng was free and able to speak without interference or intimidation and to fully investigate allegations of assault.

I remain hopeful that our pleas will be heard and that the Chinese authorities will take steps to address this issue legitimately.