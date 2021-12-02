Texas Rangers Complete Mega Deals With SS Seager, 2B Semien

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager and Marcus Semien were well aware of last year’s 102 losses and five consecutive losing seasons for the Texas Rangers.

As a half-billion dollar middle infield, they will now work together to turn things around in Texas.

“They were very open and honest about how many games they’ve lost and where they are now as an organization, and where their vision is,” Seager said. And that’s something we wanted to embrace. … I love the work of it, the drive, the passion for the game, to do it the right way and have the right people. It always comes down to the people.”

The Rangers on Wednesday finalized their $325 million, 10-year deal with two-time All-Star shortstop Seager and a $175 million, seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman Semien.

After Semien was the first to sign, he harassed their agent Scott Boras to make sure Seager would follow.

“The seven-year deal is part of the fact that you have to look beyond where this team is now,” said Semien. “What I heard was that they wanted to add top players. Not a player. Players.”

The middle infielders are part of the Rangers’ record $561.2 off-season MLB, which includes right-handed starter Jon Gray for $56 million over four seasons, and outfielder Kole Calhoun for a $5.2 million deal following year.

Seager got a $5 million signing bonus, with a salary of $32.5 million next season before peaking at $35 million in 2023. He will earn $34.5 million in 2024, $32 million in 2025 and $31 million in each of the last six years of the deal.

Semien’s no-opt-out deal is worth $25 million next season, $26 million each from 2023-27 and $20 million in its final year in 2028.

All deals were completed just hours before the expiration of MLB’s five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association at 10:59 p.m. Texas time, which is expected to lead to a management lockout.

Seager, 27, played his first seven big league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, playing 16 consecutive postseason games at Globe Life Field in Arlington during the pandemic-turned 2020 season on their way to their first World Series title since 1988 .

“I was lucky enough to be drafted by a team that won straight away. You grow up fast. You learn how to be a pro. You learn how to do it the right way,” Seager said, before speaking on his words. stumbled.

Seager tried a few times to note the magnitude of the “achievement” of bringing a title back to Los Angeles before giving up, saying, “Oh my gosh. It was exciting. I’m not going to try and say it again.” .”

Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who previously coached both of Seager’s brothers, smiled close by. For three seasons with the Dodgers as third base coach and infield instructor with Corey, he was on the Seattle staff with Kyle Seager and in the minors with Justin Seager.

When Woodward left the Dodgers after the 2018 season to become manager of the Rangers, he once again challenged Seager to become a leader, leaving some words he hoped would push him to that role.

“It’s hard to believe he’s wearing a Ranger uniform right now. I’m pinching myself a little bit,” Woodward said. “There’s so much we share, a common vision of this organization and the impact he will have on the pitch, obviously with his performance, but in the clubhouse.”

Seager was the MVP in both the World Series and the NL Championship Series at the Rangers’ home. He hit .350 with seven home runs and 19 RBI, including the leading RBI in the World Series-clinching Game 6 win over Tampa Bay, in those playoff games.

He hit .306 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI in 95 games this year when he broke a finger on his right hand after being hit by a pitch on May 15 and missing 2 months. He is a .297 batter with 104 home runs and 364 RBI in 636 games.

Semien was a shortstop in his six seasons with Oakland from 2015-20 before starting 147 games at second base and playing all 162 games for Toronto this year. He signed a $18 million one-year contract with the Blue Jays last offseason in free agency.

The 31-year old Semien batted .265 and set career highs with 45 homeruns, 102 RBI and 15 stolen bases in his lone season in Toronto. The 45 home runs set an MLB record for a second baseman. He finished third in the AL MVP voting, as he did in 2019 when he played all 162 games for the track and hit .285 with 33 home runs and 92 RBI.

“I’m not asking Marcus to be anything but himself, and that will be enough,” Woodward said. “This is the type of player you build around. I think he fits our culture perfectly and I’m extremely grateful that he chose us. I told him he is the first real pillar to fortify himself in a Texas Ranger- uniform. He took a leap of faith with us.”