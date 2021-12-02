IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date, News, Player List, Target Players

IPL 2022 will witness the addition of 2 new teams as Lucknow and Ahmadabad are the two new franchises that will be part of the next edition making it a 10 team event. As a result, more matches will be added to the tournament, with all teams facing each other in a double round-robin format during the competition phase.

Due to the addition of 2 new teams there will also be a mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. The old 8 franchises ie Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad could have kept four players in their roster ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

According to the rules, it can be a combination of 2 Indian players and 2 foreign players or 3 Indian players and 1 foreign player. In addition, the teams can also keep any number of players and also release all players if they want to.

In addition, the two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will be allowed to choose three players from the pool of released players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Those 3 players can be 2 Indian players and 1 foreign player. Below we discuss a detailed look at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

IPL 2022 Auction Date

The deadline to announce the retention list for IPL 2022 was November 30, 2021. Later, from December 1 to December 25, the two new franchises will be able to choose their 3 target players ahead of the auction.

The exact dates for the IPL 2021 mega sale have not yet been announced. However, it is expected to take place in the first week of January 2022. Many foreign and domestic players will go under the hammer during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Just like the 2018 mega sale, the IPL 2022 mega sale will have many surprises in store for fans.

IPL 2022 News

The IPL 2022 retention list was announced by the 8 teams on November 30, 2021. The two new franchises can target 3 players – 2 domestically and 1 abroad – from December 1 to December 25. These 3 players can be chosen from the pool of released players through the 8 franchises.

The salary wallet for IPL 2022 auction has been increased to Rs. 90 crore per team. Earlier in IPL 2021, the salary wallet for each franchise was Rs. $85 million. The 8 teams can keep 4, 3, 2 or 1 player or no players at all. However, they will have the respective withholding from their salary wallet when they proceed with these options. Below you will find the breakdown of the salary for the retained players.

For 4 players: Rs. 42 crores (1st player – 16 crore, 2nd player – 12 crore, 3rd player – 8 crores, 4th player – 6 crore)



For 3 players: 33 crores (1st player – 15 crore, 2nd player – 11 crore, 3rd player – 7 crore)

For 2 players: 32 crores (1st player – 14 crore, 2nd player – 10 crore)

For 1 player: 14 crores (if capped) and 4 crores (if uncapped)

Influence on salary wallet by retaining players

No Retentions – Rs. 90 Crores



1 Retention- Rs. 76 crore or 86 crore

2 retentions – Rs. 66 Crores

3 retentions – Rs. 57 Crores

4 retentions – Rs. 48 Crore

IPL 2022 Player List

The 8 franchises have many foreign and domestic players in their team. It has been a tough job for these 8 teams to announce their retention lists as they will have to say goodbye to many of the team’s exceptional and popular players. Below is the list of players who were part of the IPL squads prior to IPL Retention 2022.

Chennai Super Kings

domestic players- Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Reddy,. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore,

foreign players- Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood

Capitals Of Delhi

domestic players- Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meri Vinod, Pravin Dube

foreign players- Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes

Kolkata Knight Riders

domestic players– Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldonha Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Iyer,

foreign players- Andre RussellLockie FergusonSunil NarineEoin MorganTim SeifertBen CuttingPat Cummins

Mumbai Indians

domestic players- Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Piyvirjundh Chawla

foreign players- Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neeshan, Marco Jansen

Punjab Kings

domestic players- KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar

foreign players- Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen.

Rajasthan Royals

domestic players- Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Singh

foreign players-Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler,

Royal Challengers Bangalore

domestic players- Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat,

foreign players- Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn

Sunrisers Hyderabad

domestic players- Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Jagadee Yadharth.

foreign players- Kane Williamson, David Warner, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

IPL 2022 Preserved Player List

The two new franchises can target 3 players after the old 8 teams announced their retention list ahead of IPL 2022 auctions. Therefore, the 2 new franchises can choose 3 players from the pool of released players by 8 teams.

These 3 players can be a combination of 2 domestic players and 1 foreign player. The teams will have from December 1 to December 25, 2021 to focus on these players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)– Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

Capitals of Delhi (DC)– Rishabh Pant (16cr), Axar Patel (9cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5cr) and Anrich Nortje (6.5cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)– Andre Russell (12 cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr) and Sunil Narine (6 cr)

Mumbai Indians (MI)– Rohit Sharma (16 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 cr) and Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)– Mayank Agarwal (14 cr), and Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)– Sanju Samson (14cr), Jos Buttler (10cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)– Virat Kohli (15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 cr) and Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)– Kane Williamson (14cr), Umran Malik (4cr) and Abdul Samad (4cr)

