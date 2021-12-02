Sports
IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date, News, Player List, Target Players
IPL 2022 will witness the addition of 2 new teams as Lucknow and Ahmadabad are the two new franchises that will be part of the next edition making it a 10 team event. As a result, more matches will be added to the tournament, with all teams facing each other in a double round-robin format during the competition phase.
Due to the addition of 2 new teams there will also be a mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. The old 8 franchises ie Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad could have kept four players in their roster ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.
IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking
Also Read: IPL 2022: 3 Major Players Who Won’t Be Detained By Chennai Super Kings
According to the rules, it can be a combination of 2 Indian players and 2 foreign players or 3 Indian players and 1 foreign player. In addition, the teams can also keep any number of players and also release all players if they want to.
In addition, the two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will be allowed to choose three players from the pool of released players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Those 3 players can be 2 Indian players and 1 foreign player. Below we discuss a detailed look at the IPL 2022 mega auction.
Also Read: IPL 2022 Auction Date, Retention Rules, List of Retained Players
IPL 2022 Auction Date
The deadline to announce the retention list for IPL 2022 was November 30, 2021. Later, from December 1 to December 25, the two new franchises will be able to choose their 3 target players ahead of the auction.
The exact dates for the IPL 2021 mega sale have not yet been announced. However, it is expected to take place in the first week of January 2022. Many foreign and domestic players will go under the hammer during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Just like the 2018 mega sale, the IPL 2022 mega sale will have many surprises in store for fans.
Also Read:Punjab Kings To Enter IPL 2022 Mega Auction With No Retention Reports
IPL 2022 News
The IPL 2022 retention list was announced by the 8 teams on November 30, 2021. The two new franchises can target 3 players – 2 domestically and 1 abroad – from December 1 to December 25. These 3 players can be chosen from the pool of released players through the 8 franchises.
The salary wallet for IPL 2022 auction has been increased to Rs. 90 crore per team. Earlier in IPL 2021, the salary wallet for each franchise was Rs. $85 million. The 8 teams can keep 4, 3, 2 or 1 player or no players at all. However, they will have the respective withholding from their salary wallet when they proceed with these options. Below you will find the breakdown of the salary for the retained players.
- For 4 players: Rs. 42 crores (1st player – 16 crore, 2nd player – 12 crore, 3rd player – 8 crores, 4th player – 6 crore)
- For 3 players: 33 crores (1st player – 15 crore, 2nd player – 11 crore, 3rd player – 7 crore)
- For 2 players: 32 crores (1st player – 14 crore, 2nd player – 10 crore)
- For 1 player: 14 crores (if capped) and 4 crores (if uncapped)
Influence on salary wallet by retaining players
- No Retentions – Rs. 90 Crores
- 1 Retention- Rs. 76 crore or 86 crore
- 2 retentions – Rs. 66 Crores
- 3 retentions – Rs. 57 Crores
- 4 retentions – Rs. 48 Crore
Also Read: Great Opportunity For Shreyas Iyer, Just Get Out And Maybe Lead Another Franchise Irfan Pathan On Delhi Capitals Iyers Release
IPL 2022 Player List
The 8 franchises have many foreign and domestic players in their team. It has been a tough job for these 8 teams to announce their retention lists as they will have to say goodbye to many of the team’s exceptional and popular players. Below is the list of players who were part of the IPL squads prior to IPL Retention 2022.
Chennai Super Kings
domestic players- Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Reddy,. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore,
foreign players- Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood
Capitals Of Delhi
domestic players- Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meri Vinod, Pravin Dube
foreign players- Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes
Kolkata Knight Riders
domestic players– Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldonha Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Iyer,
foreign players- Andre RussellLockie FergusonSunil NarineEoin MorganTim SeifertBen CuttingPat Cummins
Mumbai Indians
domestic players- Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Piyvirjundh Chawla
foreign players- Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neeshan, Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings
domestic players- KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar
foreign players- Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen.
Rajasthan Royals
domestic players- Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Singh
foreign players-Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler,
Royal Challengers Bangalore
domestic players- Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat,
foreign players- Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn
Sunrisers Hyderabad
domestic players- Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Jagadee Yadharth.
foreign players- Kane Williamson, David Warner, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Mujeeb ur Rahman.
IPL 2022 Preserved Player List
Also Read: MS Dhoni Doesn’t Want To Be CSK’s First Retention As He Wants Other Retentions To Get Higher Salary Reports
The two new franchises can target 3 players after the old 8 teams announced their retention list ahead of IPL 2022 auctions. Therefore, the 2 new franchises can choose 3 players from the pool of released players by 8 teams.
These 3 players can be a combination of 2 domestic players and 1 foreign player. The teams will have from December 1 to December 25, 2021 to focus on these players.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)– Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)
Capitals of Delhi (DC)– Rishabh Pant (16cr), Axar Patel (9cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5cr) and Anrich Nortje (6.5cr)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)– Andre Russell (12 cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr) and Sunil Narine (6 cr)
Mumbai Indians (MI)– Rohit Sharma (16 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 cr) and Kieron Pollard (6 cr)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)– Mayank Agarwal (14 cr), and Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)
Rajasthan Royals (RR)– Sanju Samson (14cr), Jos Buttler (10cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4cr)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)– Virat Kohli (15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (11 cr) and Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)– Kane Williamson (14cr), Umran Malik (4cr) and Abdul Samad (4cr)
Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE
Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score
Sources
2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/indian-premier-league-ipl-2022/ipl-2022-mega-auction-date-news-players-list-target-players/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]