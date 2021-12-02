Johanna Konta announces retirement from professional tennis in emotional statement





Former UK No. 1 Johanna Konta has confirmed via social media that she is retiring from professional tennis Image: GETTY)

Former UK No. 1 Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from professional tennis in an emotional statement. The 30-year-old has retired from her career after reaching three Grand Slam semifinals and winning four singles titles on the WTA Tour. Konta reached a career-high ranking of World No.4, claiming 11 singles and four doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit. She posted on social media: “This is probably the word I’ve used the most throughout my career, and it’s the word I think explains it best at the end. “My playing career has come to an end and I am so incredibly grateful for the career it has become.











“All the evidence pointed out that I didn’t ‘make it’ in this profession. But my happiness materialized in the people who came into my life and influenced my existence in ways that transcended tennis. “I am so incredibly grateful for these people. You know who you are. “Through my own resilience and through the guidance of others, I have been able to live my dreams. I have become what I wanted and said as a child. How lucky I am to be myself. I am so grateful.” Konta won the fourth of her WTA titles at the Nottingham Open earlier this year after victories at Stanford (2016), Sydney and Miami (2017). She reached the last four of the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, where she reached number 4 in the world rankings – the highest ranking for a British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978. Konta was nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year for her performance on the pitch. Her last Grand Slam semi-final took place at Roland Garros in 2019, becoming the first British woman to reach the last four of the French Open since Jo Durie in 1983. She represented Great Britain in the Fed Cup in 2013-15, 2017-18 and 2019 and was part of Team GB for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

