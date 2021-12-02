Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 NHL Regular Season News: 1/12/21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Blackhawks Bits: Reichel placed in concussion protocol; Kurashev assigned; Slave Recalled (SCH)
Blackhawks reward hard work Josiah Slavins with NHL call-up (Sun-Times)
Prospect report: Lukas Reichel injured; IceHogs Defenders Showing Promise (SCH)
Blackhawk’s sputtering offense goes beyond Jonathan Toews (Sun-Times)
Lankinen, Fleury have become more than goalkeepers (Sun-Times)
Projection of the Blackhawks roster and salary cap outlook through the 23-24 season (the athletic)
Troy Murray discusses cancer treatment in Q&A (NHL)
SUMMARY: Sharks 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (the athletic)
He’s Already a Superstar: How the Blackhawks Alex DeBrincat Made Himself One of the All-Time Leagues (the athletic)
Message from interim coach Derek Kings gets through to Blackhawks (Sun-Times)
Adam Gaudette claimed waivers by Senators (SCH) (Sun-Times)
Jonathan Toews, mired in a 20-game drought, took a rare day off from practice. Does his workload influence his violation? (Stand)
Powers: The Blackhawks must hire a permanent hockey president and GM sooner rather than later (the athletic)
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2 (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)
SUMMARY: Flames 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Matches and gasoline) (Stand) (Sun-Times)
A franchise-changing decision looms for the Blackhawks on Kane and Toews (the athletic)
Riley Stillman out with knee injury and helps Erik Gustafsson keep his spot (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks Bits: Kalynuk Recalled; Stillman placed on injured reserve (SCH)
Blackhawks and Kyle Beach agree to begin mediation next month after initial settlement talks hit deadlock (Stand) (Sun-Times)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
SUMMARY: Blues 4, Lightning 3 (St. Louis game time)
SUMMARY: Predators 6, Blue Jackets 0 (On the front)
SUMMARY: Wild 5, Coyotes 2 (Hockey Wilderness) (Five for crying)
SUMMARY: Stars 4, Hurricanes 1 (big D. to defend)
MacKinnon close to return for Avalanche (NHL)
Neal and Kostins order IR a test of Blues depth (St. Louis game time)
Wild stops Mikko Koivus jersey (Hockey Wilderness)
Wild players look forward to a behind-the-scenes look at Winter Classic coverage (Hockey Wilderness)
Perron leaves game Blackhawks early with upper body injury (St. Louis game time)
Compher a month out for Avalanche (NHL)
NHL
TO SUMMARISE: red wings 2, Bruins 1 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Panthers 5, Capitals 4 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Sharks 5, Devils 2 (NHL)
Devils sign Jack Hughes for 8-year, $64 million extension (All about the Jersey)
Lemieux suspended five games for biting (NHL)
BrindAmour fined $25,000 for conduct (NHL)
DeBrusk asks GM for trade, GM confirms (NHL)
Marchand suspended 3 games for slew foot (NHL)
Penguins sold to Fenway Sports Group (NHL)
Bergevin as Canadiens GM (Habs Eyes on the prize)
Evander Kane lifted by Sharks; new agent seeking trade (ESPN)
Two Isles games postponed due to COVID issues (ESPN)
Panarin is fined $5,000 for throwing a glove at Marchand (ESPN)
Jankowski signs one-year contract with Sabers (NHL)
Hayes injured again, week to week before flyers (NHL)
As a father and D-man, Duncan Keith is in a better place in Edmonton (the athletic)
NHL’s total shutdown of series-style scheduling is leaving players who are tired on the road scratching their heads (the athletic)
HOCKEY WORLD
What will the moment be like for McDavid to be on the same team as Crosby? (TSN)
Canada will close its border to unvaccinated professional amateur athletes on January 15 (TSN)
Fatigue from COVID-19 is growing, but players still want to compete in Olympics (Sports net)
How American hockey legend Cammi Granato breaks new ground in Seattle (Sports net)
