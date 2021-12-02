Iowa State Men’s Basketball Disappointed After Arkansas-Pine Bluff win

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) grabs a rebound over Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Brandon Brown (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The No. 19 Cyclones grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and easily sent Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 83-64, at the Hilton Coliseum Wednesday, but the post-game atmosphere from head coach TJ Otzelberger settled somewhere between gloomy and ticking.

Why?

There were (were) times when we were too complacent, said Otzelberger, whose team improved to 7-0 despite numerous and long deficits in the second half in defence. It didn’t go exactly as we hoped or offensively scripted and you could feel it. I didn’t like our body language. It must be better. We just need to be a more stubborn, tougher team with every possession and not play on the scoreboard. So that was disappointing.

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington eased some of that teamwide consternation over an uneven effort by scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He recorded his third career double-double all coming in his first seven games as a Cyclone.

So Brockington was a bright spot, but that didn’t cheer him up much.

I mean, it just comes from knowing we weren’t playing our best on either side, said Brockington, who dunks two-thirds of his teams. And I feel like we’re kind of letting the defense down on offense, and we just can’t have that. We are primarily a defensive team. So we just have to get better with our habits and just come out and be ready for the next game.

Iowa State started slow on Wednesday, missing 12 of the first 14 shots before a putback basket from striker George Conditt IV made the score 9-7 with 12:07 remaining in the first half. Conditt contributed nine of his 11 points and all seven of his rebounds (five offensively) before the break, when the Cyclones finally found their footing offensively and built a 38-22 lead.

He comes out with great energy, Otzelberger said. We didn’t get off to an early start offensively and he was inspiring in keeping the attacks alive on the offensive boards. He set the tone for how hard we should play. Reflecting energy is something we talk about every day and it’s commendable that he puts in that kind of effort and continues to challenge him to do it because it makes us a different team.

Conditt’s effort on the attacking glass proved to be contagious. ISU amassed 17 offensive rebounds to the Golden Lions six to give them an 18-4 second chance points lead.

We have to be relentless on the offensive signs, Otzelberger said. It’s something we practice every day. We emphasize (it). We watch movie. We teach, we practice and we talk about it, so I’m glad they continue to do that. Again. I wasn’t particularly excited about how we guarded the basketball and how we turned defensively, but I think one of the positives we had to take away was our offensive rebounding energy that helped us through tough times.

Defensive precision and intensity, Otzelberger has emphasized his program since his first press conference as Cyclones freshman head coach. On Wednesday, that 40-minute commitment seemed to falter. Hence the disappointment at a 19 point win, which would be labeled comfortable from afar.

For the Otzelbergers team, it was anything but.

As the coach said, we must be locked up, said ISU guard Tre Jackson, who scored all of his 12 points in the second half. We have to go through those habits every day. We have a standard that we must maintain every day. That’s the reason we’re at this point, where we had those standards and habits now, everything we’ve done leading up to this point.