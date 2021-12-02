Ashes’ official game now available to the general public









ANI |

Updated: 02 Dec. 2021 10:22 IS

Sydney [Australia]December 2 (ANI): Cricket Australia, in partnership with Australian game developer Big Ant Studios, announced on Thursday that the highly anticipated “Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes,” is now available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes is available now in the Official Cricket Australia store, as well as in Steam, PlayStation and Xbox online stores. Cricket 22 for Nintendo Switch will be available in January 2022.

With the Vodafone Ashes Series on the doorstep, Cricket 22 is the most robust, substantial game cricket fans have ever seen, giving cricket enthusiasts and gamers the chance to play as their favorite players and teams from around the world, in some of the cricket’s most historic stadiums. With Ian Healy and Mel Jones calling all the action, Cricket 22 will be highlighted by the world’s top leagues and leagues, including for the first time every player and team from the BBL and WBBL, the wildly innovative Hundred League and the Caribbean Premier league .

It will also take the international game to the next level with Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland all fully licensed so that the game can use real images and names of all players.

Stephanie Beltrame, Executive General Manager Broadcasting and Commercial of Cricket Australia in an official release said: “We can’t wait for Cricket 22 to hit shelves nationwide as the official game of the highly anticipated Ashes series.”

Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios said: “We have loved building a next-generation cricket game – the creative possibilities it has given us really took Cricket 22 to the next level.”

“From the licensing to the all-new career mode and commentary team, we’ve worked hard to ensure this game will surprise and delight veterans and new players alike,” he added. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/tech/others/cricket-22-the-official-game-of-ashes-now-available-for-general-public20211202102204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos