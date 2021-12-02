College Football Playoff Board Cannot Decide On Expansion; calls will resume in January

GRAPEVINE, Texas — On Wednesday morning, College Football Playoff employees reserved a meeting room at a hotel for a potentially historic press conference to announce the expansion of the playoffs — a floor-to-ceiling backdrop featuring the CFP logo, an audio / visual staff with a sound system and a lectern and chairs for the media.

By early afternoon everything was disassembled.

“I thought there was a chance we could make it to the end today,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We didn’t, and there were good and appropriate reasons why we didn’t.”

The CFP board of directors was unable to agree on a more comprehensive format and will instead meet again in January for the national championship game in Indianapolis. Wednesday’s meeting marked the group’s sixth in-person meeting since the CFP announced on June 10 that it was considering a proposal of 12 teams; that includes two meetings in Chicago and four more here in Texas.

2 Related

Now another meeting looms in Indianapolis, which will also see the 11 presidents and chancellors who make up the CFP’s management committee and have ultimate authority to change the format.

“I’m willing to go in a direction,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Others don’t. … At some point we have to make decisions. I came here ready to make a decision, but I understand the need to put in a little more work, so I will respect my colleagues in that regard. “

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who sits on the board of directors along with the 10 FBS commissioners, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting and did not participate in Zoom as he remained in South Bend, Indiana, to continue his quest. to replace former coach Brian Kelly, who is now the head coach at LSU.

If the playoff expands in time for the 2024 season, CFP director Bill Hancock has repeatedly said a decision should be made in January. There should be unanimous agreement to change the format under the current contract, as all 11 members of the board of managers have signed the current deal, along with the CFP, ESPN and the bowls.

However, if the play-off is not extended until 2026, the commissioners will have a clean slate and a new contractual agreement to work with would not necessarily require unanimity.

“It’s a white board,” Thompson said.

The Catch 22 is that even without a unanimous vote, enough of the 10 FBS conferences would have to agree to participate, and it certainly wouldn’t happen if Sankey didn’t agree. There simply won’t be a playoff that doesn’t include its league, which will become its first 16-team super conference when Texas and Oklahoma join in July 2025.

So if the commissioners can’t come to an agreement within the current contract, in the next contract it could become much easier for a majority of them to force the hands of others, although no one would ever say that in public.

While many in the room have grown tired of the discussions, they also said they felt that more and more progress was being made. The issue of automatic qualifications and the whole format remain bottlenecks.

“I think there is still an eighth option,” said Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson.

“I’ll let Craig speak for himself,” Sankey said. “I was part of a group that put forward a recommendation of six conference champions and the six best teams remaining. Or I can stick with four.”

The group discussed the potential expansion effects from a global perspective and sought to allay concerns about what a larger field could do for the entire sport. They thought about everything from potentially bigger rosters to starting the season earlier to allow for two byes, but then wondered how that would affect the summer. It is also being considered to start the play-off further into December so that the players have a significant break after their conference championships. The health and safety of the athletes remains an issue, but all these things are secondary to figuring out what the field will look like and how it should be defined.

“The most important thing right now is the format,” said a source in the audience.

There are still concerns about the impact of the New Year’s Six scales, especially the Rose Bowl, but another issue at the heart of the debate remains pushback for a model that would allow automatic bidding for the Power Five conference champions plus another champion includes.

“It’s not a big surprise that there’s probably a difference of opinion between two groups,” Thompson said.

Both Thompson and Sankey pointed out that since the 12-team proposal was unveiled in June, the Pac-12 has hired a new commissioner in George Kliavkoff and the ACC has hired a new commissioner in Jim Phillips.

“It’s a reality that some who suggested we should move and move early are not around at the moment,” Sankey said.

Bowlsby admitted he wished the group had finished by the September meeting.

“College football fans probably view the issues differently depending on who they support, where they live and what conference they are affiliated with,” he said. “The same discussions we have in the room are being held elsewhere. This was a tough day. We are all tired and we came out feeling that we had made enough progress to keep moving forward and that the expansion of the play- off, we’re almost a consensus. We believe it needs to get bigger and there are details to work out.”

When asked what gives him confidence that those details will be worked out between now and January, Bowlsby said: “Good will in the room.”