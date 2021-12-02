2021-22 MAC Hockey Rewind: Week of November 28

Another weekend, another scavenger hunt. The Broncos headed out for a trip to New York this past weekend to face St. Lawrence University and played both games in a dominant fashion.

The Broncos wasted no time in starting the scoring, with Paul Washe scoring a goal less than three minutes into Friday night’s game. St. Lawrence responded with an own goal to make it 1 but from then on it was all Broncos. Ethen Frank added another goal from Western Michigan to give them a 2-1 lead going into the first break. The Broncos would score three more goals in both the second and third periods, so the game was never in doubt. The final score was 8-2 in favor of Western Michigan. Drew Worrad had a big night with four points (three assists and one goal).

Saturday night’s game was more of the same. Paul Washe scored another early goal, this time just under four minutes. Cole Gallant scored himself to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead. St. Lawrence responded with a score in the waning moments of the first period to narrow the deficit to one en route to the first break. That’s as close as they could get as the Broncos scored two more goals in the second period, plus one more in the third for good measure. Western Michigan closed the sweep with a 5-1 win. Ethen Frank scored two more goals and Drew Worrad grabbed two more assists. Worrad now leads college hockey in points (25), while Frank leads in goals scored (15).

The Broncos continue to climb the rankings, landing in #5 this week. West Michigan’s next step is a trip to Oxford, Ohio to take on their non-conference conference partner Miami. Miami has had a tough year (3-10-1), so the Broncos will be on the hunt to continue their four-game winning streak with another sweep.

Bowling Green made a long trip to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to take on the Northern Michigan Wildcats for a few games. The Falcons started Friday night with a goal after 10 minutes. Northern Michigan responded, adding two more own goals to take a one-goal lead in the first break. Bowling Green tied the score midway through the second period, but then the dam broke. The Wildcats went on to score four consecutive goals and put the game away. Austen Swankler scored one in the closing moments of the third period for the Falcons, but it was too little, too late as they fell 2-6 to Northern Michigan.

Saturday night’s match got off to a slow start, but certainly ended with fireworks. The first period came and went without a goal from either team. The Wildcats would eventually strike first after three minutes of the second period. Bowling Green reacted quickly with an own goal just over a minute later. They wasted no time putting in another goal, just over a minute later they scored again and the Falcons took a 2-1 lead. The Wildcats scored the next two goals to make it 2–3. Once again, Bowling Green wasted no time in reacting and scored just 34 seconds later to make it 3-3 in the middle of the third period. We went into extra time, but again neither team was able to break the tie. Since this was a CCHA conference game, the game went to a shootout, with Northern Michigan going 2-1 and claiming the win.

Bowling Green is off this weekend, but will host the Ferris State Bulldogs (4-12) on December 10 and 11. The Bulldogs are currently on a seven-game losing streak and have conceded six or more goals in each of their last four games

It was a weekend of mixed feelings for Miami. On the one hand, they broke their six-game loss streak. On the other hand, they conceded seven goals in a home defeat to a Long Island team previously winless against Division I opponents.

Friday night’s game was difficult for Miami from the start. The RedHawks conceded four goals in the first period and went into the first break 1-4. Early on in the third period, they narrowed the deficit to one goal, but that’s as close as they could get. Long Island added three more goals in the third to give Miami a 4-7 loss. This was Long Islands’ first win over a First Division opponent this season. This also extended Miami’s losing streak to six games.

The RedHawks recovered on Saturday and jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Sharks got an own goal in the second to make it a one-score game heading into the third period. Miami picked things up and slammed the door with two goals in the third period, securing the 4-1 lead and breaking their losing streak.

Next up for the RedHawks is a matchup with MAC and NCHC conference foe Western Michigan (10-4, ranked #5). The top five Broncos will be looking for a sweep, so stealing a match could potentially be a major turning point for the RedHawks season.