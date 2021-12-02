Konta succumbs to injury, retires from tennis at age 30 | The Guardian Nigeria News





Britain’s Johanna Konta has retired from tennis at the age of 30 and says she has lost the energy to compete at the highest level. The former British number one and number four in the world made the announcement on social media after battling injuries and palpitations in recent times. She said she was incredibly grateful for the career it turned out to be, and gave additional reasons for her retirement, mainly due to injuries, which she said took up her life. I wanted to sit with my feelings and emotions and give myself time to make a decision. That process has also given me some peace of mind, because my retirement in no way means that I no longer enjoy the sport or that I no longer see myself playing. Even sitting here, I miss playing. I miss that life because it’s the only life I’ve known since I’ve had a memory. So it is interesting to detach yourself from something that you have been attached to for so long. It’s about putting my emotional, mental, physical well-being in the position to put in that energy and work to be able to do that. Born in Australia to Hungarian parents, Konta moved to Europe to pursue her tennis career as a teenager. She settled in Eastbourne with her family and became a British citizen in 2012. Kontas, a relatively late developer, started at the top of the game in 2015. , and the following year she reached her first grand slam semifinal at the Australian Open, climbing into the top 10. Her best season was in 2017, when she became the first British player since Virginia Wade to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, win the biggest of her four career titles at the Miami Open and finish fourth in the standings. She dropped from the rankings in 2018, but revived the following year, reaching another grand slam semi-final at the French Open, as well as quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. This year she added a fourth WTA title to her career collection at the Viking Open Nottingham. However, a positive COVID-19 result forced her to miss Wimbledon and she only played 18 games in 2021. She expanded on the mentality it takes to be a top player, and that she just doesn’t have that mentality anymore: it’s that link to be able to convince yourself that I’m in pain, I just didn’t have the steam for it anymore .

