Tom Brady chats with HS basketball players after group text accidentally goes to Buccaneers locker room





A freshman boys basketball team in Michigan made a casual mistake that resulted in an unforgettable memory. After training on November 24, the 14-man team from Notre Dame Preparatory School and Marist Academy in Pontiac was tasked with setting up a group chat. However, there was some confusion with the phone number of the last player to be added; suddenly the other 13 players had Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in the chat instead of their teammate. The wrong number eventually led to conversations with Bunting, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Richard Sherman, Leonard Fournette and Tom Brady. “This is Sean. Do you know who I am?’ Murphy-Bunting, who played collegiate in Central Michigan, initially replied, according to a tweet from P. Jason Whalen, a parent of one of the team members. He then sent a photo of himself in the Buccaneers’ locker room to prove his identity. The guys say yes, if this is XXXX. The man replies: no, this is Sean. Do you know who I am? Of course they think it’s their teammate messing with them. After some back and forth the man says this is @seanbunting_ and he sends a selfie in Bucs’ dressing room pic.twitter.com/qdrbTzE0Fo P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021 MORE:Falcons’ Patterson listed as backup safety for Buccaneers matchup Some guys still weren’t convinced they were texting Murphy-Bunting, so he decided to make a FaceTime call. According to another tweet from Whalen, Murphy-Bunting gave the phone to Fournette, who gave the team a tour of the locker room and introduced them to Gronkowski, Evans and Sherman. MORE:Seahawks’ Pete Carroll on team signing Adrian Peterson: ‘We finally got him’ The Washington Post reported that the players then wanted to talk to Brady, who was in a meeting. Fournette stayed on the phone for 10 to 15 minutes before Brady showed up. Brady yelled, “What’s up guys?!” The team erupted into screams. A few teammates even showed off their Brady jerseys from when he played in Michigan. Fournette stays on FaceTime for a good 10 minutes while @TomBrady close a meeting. The guys are absolutely lost during this. After a while he appears on the screen and says What’s up guys?!?! The boys are losing their minds pic.twitter.com/JBwTtsKrRg P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021 “That was sweet,” Brady told ESPN. “It would have been fun for me when I was in high school too.” When Brady found out the team was from Michigan, he told ESPN, it was “even better. That was fun. That was really fun. It was really good to see all those young kids getting so excited.” MORE: Jaguars’ Urban Meyer: ‘I’m not a candidate’ for Notre Dame coaching vacancy

