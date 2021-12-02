Australia’s ultimate cricket nerd to burst England’s bubble

It is the intensity that has been Labuschagne’s lasting memory of his first clashes in Ashes cricket over four Tests in 2019, when he followed that half-century at Lords with a further three half-centuries to help his side keep the urn.

There’s nothing else like it, he recalls. The way I did it and how it all happened was very unexpected, but it’s very exciting that level of intensity in Test cricket.

As a player you want to play against the best in the series and you want the intensity and pressure to be high.

That Labuschagne replaced Smith on his Ashes debut was touching; the two are now good friends and love to talk about the details of the spanking.

I’ve learned so much about hitting him in terms of the way he thinks about the game and the way he plays and he hits and his thoughts about it.

I’ve been able to incorporate some of those things into my own game, learning from the best. And I continue to do that, not just with Steve but with everyone – every chance you have to talk to some of the greats of the game, if you can take one or two things from everyone, you’ll learn a lot.

‘I became a bit obsessive’

Sometimes the challenge was not in getting advice, but in filtering it. You need to have that balance between picking and choosing information that’s right for you. If you don’t, you’re going to be a big hodgepodge of everything, right?

You just have to be very precise with the information you get and make sure you use it and be able to add that to your game if you think you need to.

Early in his career, when his abundant talent was only turning into mediocre returns at both national and international levels, Labuschagne sought the battle nirvana.

I guess I just got a little obsessive, trying to be the perfect batter. And I think that held me back in a way earlier in my career.

Labuschagne attributes a conversation with his coach in 2019, shortly before the English summer, to his career. One thing that has always stayed with me was Neil D’Costa in 2019.

He just said to me, ‘Look mate, we’ve spent years working on your technique and trying to put everything together, but nothing else matters now, now it’s running. All that matters is scoring points. How you do it – nobody cares?’

That’s something that’s pretty obvious, but it was more of that mental shift from trying to be the perfect batter to actually stepping up. It doesn’t matter what I look like or what I have to do. I just have to find a way to score points under all circumstances. Doing that in your own way was something I definitely learned.