FCS Football Awards: Breaking Down the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Finalists

The finalists of the FCS Award 2021 have been announced, with 25 players making it to the final for the Buck Buchanan Award. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented each year to the most outstanding defensive player in FCS football. The award is in its 27th season and the winner will be announced ahead of the FCS Championship game on January 7 in Frisco, Texas.

Before the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner is announced, watch 10 notable finalists and their advocacy for the trophy hoisting.

Buck Buchanan Award Finalists 2021

Vaughn Taylor Jr. | DE | Morehead State

Vaughn Taylor Jr. has the second most loss tackles in the FCS, setting Morehead State’s career record in this category this season. Often found behind the line of scrimmage, Taylor ended up losing at least one tackle in all 11 games. Additionally, Taylor’s individual success translated into team success, with Morehead State winning the most games since 2015. Now Taylor was able to add another individual accolade with the Buck Buchanan trophy.

Statistics: 71 tackles (30 solo), 23.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 15 QBH, 1 FF, 1 BB

Best game: 62-9 victory over Point (Ga.) | 8 tackles (2 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QBH

Facebook facebook Jahari Kay to contact DE | Sam Houston

Jahari Kay, finalist for last season’s Buck Buchanan Award, finds his name again on the list of finalists. This season, Kay has been a constant force for the reigning champions, despite the increased focus from counter-attacks. While Kay’s song may not be as eye-catching as some of the other finalists on the list, his presence can often be felt on the pitch.

Statistics: 30 tackles (18 solo), 11 TFL, 5 sacks, 10 QBH, 3 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD

Best game: 21-20 win over Stephen F. Austin | 8 tackles (6 solo), 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 QBH, 1 PBU

Isaiah Land | LB | Florida A&M

Florida A&M linebacker leads the FCS in loss and looting tackles; the last player to do so was Jordan Lewis, winner of the Buck Buchanan Award last spring. If history repeats itself, Land will walk away as the 2021 winner of the award, making the SWAC back-to-back winners. It would be a well-deserved honor for Land, whose dominance helped Florida A&M become the first SWAC team to make the FCS playoffs since 1997.

Statistics: 43 tackles (32 solo), 25.5 TFL, 19 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 FF, 1 FR

Best game: 30-7 win over South Carolina State | 8 tackles (5 solo), 4.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 QBH

FAMU’s Isaiah Land leads the nation in sacks with 10 in just five games! pic.twitter.com/Wpq3pi1a6W The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 12, 2021

Troy Andersen | LB | state of Montana

Troy Andersen has played running back, quarterback, outside linebacker, and middle linebacker since arriving at Montana State, with great success in every position. After taking home the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year award as a middle linebacker this year, Andersen has the opportunity to add more hardware to his collection as a Buck Buchanan Award finalist. With 111 tackles for one of the best defenses in the FCS, Andersen has a strong case for this year’s award.

Statistics: 111 tackles (57 solo), 9.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 7 PBU, 1 FR, 1 QBH, 1 TD

Best game: 20-13 win over Idaho | 17 tackles (11 solo)

James Houston | LB | Jackson State

James Houston has been transferred to Jackson State and he has made an impact from day one. In his first season as a Tiger, Houston is second in the FCS in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. A game-changer from the brink, he has the Jackson State defense allowing just 13.8 points per game. Houston is one of several new players to impress at Jackson State as the Tigers finished the regular season undefeated in SWAC play.

Statistics: 59 tackles (44 solo), 20.5 TFL, 14.5 sacks, 8 QBH, 7 FF, 2 FR, 1 TD

Best game: 38-16 win over Tennessee State | 10 tackles (7 solo), 5 TFL, 4.5 sacks

Patrick O’Connell | LB | Montana

Patrick O’Connell is a jack of all trades for the nation’s second-highest-scoring defense. O’Connell can stop the run and go after the quarterback, third in total sacks in the FCS. With seven or more tackles in all but one of his games, he is a reliable force in the Montana defense. When Buck Buchanan’s winner is announced, O’Connell will aim to become the third Grizzly winner since 2015.

Statistics: 91 tackles (40 solo), 19.5 TFL, 13 sacks, 5 QBH, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD

Best game: 13-7 win over Washington | 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Decobie Durant | CB | State of South Carolina

Decobie Durant is one of the best cornerbacks at FCS level, shutting out opponents all season long. Durant’s stats mirror those of a cornerback who is highly respected and rarely tested by quarterbacks. However, a two-interception performance against FBS opponent Clemson with a former 5-star quarterback stands out as Durant puts on a show.

Statistics: 37 tackles (29 solo), 1 TFL (1 yard), 3 INTs, 11 PBU, 2 QBH

Best game: 49-3 loss to Clemson | 3 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBU

Not 1, but 2 choices today for former @LHSSilverFoxAt1 star and ABC 15 All-Zoner @ One4_era @SCState_Fb The South Carolina State DB with a monster on display against Clemson. It’s time for my man, come the #NFL drought! @LHS_SilverFoxes thanks to ACC Network pic.twitter.com/PVT37aphZy Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) September 12, 2021

Justin Ford | CB | Montana

Montana cornerback Justin Ford’s eight interceptions led the FCS and would also take the top spot at the FBS and Division II levels. Ford is a ballhawk, with a run of eight interceptions in eight games on one point this season. Even as the streak ended in Week 12, Ford found another way to make an impact, taking a fumble and returning it 56 yards for a touchdown. After a season of big plays, Ford was named Big Sky Newcomer of the Year.

Statistics: 33 tackles (22 solo), 2 TFL, 1 Sack, 8 INTs, 8 PBU, 2 FR, 1 FF, 1 QBH, 2 TDs

Best game: 20-19 win over Southern Utah | 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 INT, 1 TD

Markquese Bell | S | Florida A&M

Markquese Bell went into the season as one of the best players in the FCS and a potential NFL draft and did not disappoint. Bell has patrolled the secondary Florida A&M, making him play all season long regardless of the competition. Even against FBS opponent South Florida, Bell put on a show and earned Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Statistics: 79 tackles (55 solo), 6.5 TFL (41 yards), 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 4 FF

Best game: 38-17 loss to South Florida | 15 tackles (10 solo), 1 sack, 1 FF

Markquese Bell forces the fumble and Derrick Mayweather recovers to extend the forced streak of Rattler’s turnover to 13 consecutive games! Watch FAMU vs USF on ESPN+: https://t.co/104xdfjaDl#FAMU | #Rattlers | #LeaveNoDoubt pic.twitter.com/eGYycIHMd0 Florida A&M Football (@FAMU_FB) September 18, 2021

Darius Joiner | S | western Illinois

The country’s foremost tackler is a safety. Yes, a defensive defender has the most tackles in the country. The astonishing performance comes after a phenomenal season by Darius Joiner in Western Illinois. Joiner can almost always be found near the football, flying around on the defensive in his first season as a Leatherneck. He posted double-digit tackles in all but one game this season, making 12 or more tackles in seven games.

Statistics: 142 tackles (79 solo), 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FF, 3 QBH

Best game: 38-35 win over Youngstown State | 23 tackles (14 solo), 1 PBU

Here are the other players on the Buck Buchanan Award finalist list: