Women’s Hockey announces captains – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics





TROY, NY Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s hockey team has the captains for the 2021-22 and senior season Mikayla Capelle will wear the “C” for the Engineers, with four players donning the “A”, including: Lilli Friis-Hansen , Angry Wagner , Lauren Severson and Delaney Weiss . Capelle, a senior striker from Dawson Creek, BC, has appeared in all 17 games for the Engineers this season, netting two goals and one assist for three points. She scored goals in back-to-back games against Union College and Boston University on October 9 and 22, respectively. For the season she has 17 shots and is a -1 with a small penalty for two minutes. In 96 games for the Engineers, Capelle has four goals and eight assists for 12 points. The former Okanagan Hockey School star has two power play goals in his career. Friis-Hansen, a senior striker from Lyngby, Denmark, is fourth on the Engineers with six points all assists while playing in 11 games so far this year. She has nine shots in total and is a +6, with two small penalties for four minutes. She had a multi-assist game against Union College on Oct. 8 in Schenectady, while producing helpers in both RPI’s games against St. Cloud State last weekend. Friis-Hansen, who missed six games this season to help the Danish national team qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, played in 81 games for the Engineers, scoring two goals with eight assists for 10 points. A former member of Gentofte Hockey Klub, she has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in 36 games during the 2018-19 season. Wagner, a junior striker from Langley, BC, is Rensselaer’s top scorer this season through 17 games, with 12 points on six goals and six assists. She has one power play and one shorthanded count, while posting a -2 rating. With a team-high 45 shots, she has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in eight ECAC Hockey games. Wagner has played in 78 games between Robert Morris and RPI, scoring 14 goals and assisting 13 more for 27 points. Severson, a graduate student and striker from Rockford, Illinois, is third on the team with six points (2 goals, 4 assists), having appeared in all 17 games this season. She fired 39 shots, tied with scores, while receiving four eight-minute penalties. Severson, who played for the Madison Capitals, has nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 110 games with the Engineers. Weiss is a junior defenseman from Lake Forest, Illinois, who has appeared in all 17 games this year. She has one goal and four assists for five points, which is second only to RPI blueliners. She has an even rating, with 17 shots and two penalties over 15 minutes. In 49 games in his career, Weiss has one goal and eight assists to his name, good for nine points. RPI is back on the ice this weekend, when it will meet Dartmouth and No. 9 visits Harvard.

