Tennis stars back “daring” WTA move to suspend China events over Peng Shuai

Tennis stars supported the WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China over concerns over Peng Shuai as demand grew on Thursday for other sports to follow. the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a Communist Party leader of sexual assault. Steve Simon, president and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, reiterated his call on China to conduct “a full and transparent investigation – without censorship” into Peng’s claim that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli “forced” her to have sex.

The WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, immediately won the support of some of tennis’s biggest names, including men’s number one Novak Djokovic and women’s touring founder Billie Jean King. .

It could potentially cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars, as China is one of the largest markets.

Djokovic called the WTA’s stance “very bold and very brave”, while 12-time Grand Slam winner King tweeted that the WTA is “on the right side of history”.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova directly challenged the International Olympic Committee to respond, writing on Twitter that “until now I can barely hear you!!!”

China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

“This is a courageous stance from Steve Simon and the WTA, where we put the principle above $ and stand up for women everywhere and especially Peng Shuai,” added Navratilova.

Pam Shriver, another retired tennis star and now a prominent commentator, urged other organizations to follow the lead of the WTA.

“Which other human rights, sports, cultural and political organizations will join and cooperate with WTA?” the American tweeted.

“It’s a hard road, but the right one.”

Peng, 35, a Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has been at the center of serious international concern for the past month.

She was not seen for nearly three weeks following her accusations on Twitter-like Weibo that Zhang, now in her 70s, forced her into sex during a years-long on-off relationship.

Her allegation, posted on Nov. 2, was quickly deleted from the internet in China and her allegations, as well as online discussions about them, remain censored. There is no response from Zhang.

Peng’s claims against him marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

An email attributed to Peng then rowed back on the accusation, and she was later photographed at a tennis event in Beijing.

She also took part in a video call on November 21 with IOC President Thomas Bach, but concerns remain about how free she is.

Uncertainty over Peng has fueled calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over the human rights record in China.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said in the statement the statement read. WTAs announced. decision.

“Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we hold events in China in 2022.”

Simon said he still had “serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation.”

The European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain have all called for proof of Peng’s whereabouts and well-being.

Beijing remained tight-lipped, saying only that the situation around Peng is “maliciously inflated”.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the country “strongly opposes acts that politicize the sport,” in a brief response to reporters.

Next year’s WTA schedule hadn’t been announced yet, but it seems unlikely that China will soon host major international sports – except the Olympics – due to its strict coronavirus policy.

In 2019, China hosted 10 WTA events with a total prize pool of more than $30 million.

On CNN, Simon said he was unable to contact Peng directly despite multiple attempts.

When asked whether the WTA has been contacted by corporate sponsors of the Olympics or other sports with major companies in China, such as the NBA, Simon said: “We have not heard from the partners involved in the Olympics and other properties involved in China. .

“Our position here is very, very clear: I can only imagine the range of emotions and feelings going through Peng right now.

“We hope she feels that this is not her fault and that we are very proud of her.”