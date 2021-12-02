Olympic Committee Dick Pound: ‘Unanimous’ decision is that Peng Shuai is ‘fine’

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said the group’s unanimous decision regarding tennis star Peng Shuai, whose safety was a concern following her allegation of sexually assaulting a high-ranking member of the government, is that all is well with her goes. On November 21, the IOC wrote in a statement that Peng appeared to be “relaxed” in a video call with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Peng accused former Chinese Communist Party leader Zhang Gaoli of assault on Nov. 2 and was not heard from or seen for a long time, leading to questions about her safety. After Peng’s message about the allegation was removed by the Chinese government and she was not seen, calls for proof of her safety and freedom came from the tennis world and beyond.

Pound says the phone call with Peng, of which he has not seen any footage, is “the best evidence we have at the moment”. according to CNN.

“There are a lot of countries where you can’t easily leave the country. I think a lot of that is speculation … What we have is hard evidence as we can have and feel. These are people who have dealt with athletes and done business. They being able to tell if someone is behaving under duress or not.

“Their unanimous conclusion was that she was fine. And she just asked to respect her privacy for now.”

Not everyone agrees with Pound’s stance on the situation.

The European Union announced on Tuesday that it wants a transparent investigation into the sexual assault allegations and wants China to release “verifiable evidence” that Peng is safe. They added that Peng’s “recent public return does not allay concerns about her safety and freedom.”