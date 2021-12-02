Edmonton Oilers rookie blue lingers, in 5-2 win over Pittsburgh: Cult of Hockey Player Grades

Photo by Ian Kucerak / post media

Article content The Edmonton Oilers were well outplayed during the first 40 minutes of Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Still, they entered the locker room with a draw of 2, thanks in large part to a massive performance from

Mikko Koskinen.

Article content But the understaffed Oilers blue line dug deep into the final 20 minutes and the club delivered the required result. Gradually, #97 has stepped up its game and won this edition of the McDavid-Crosby battle decisively. Make the final 5-2 Edmonton. Here is the story of the band Edmonton Oilers Player Grades MIKKO KOSKINEN . 9. The main reason the Oilers had a chance at the 3 . to enter rd period. 32 saves made. One of the better ones: An early story about Zucker’s dangerous backhand in the 1 NS , a sharp pad save on Rodriguez late in the 1 NS, and an important block on a hard Kapanen ride late in the 3 rd . And while a smaller percentage of these saves were on A-chance compared to Koskinen’s stellar performance in Vegas, you can still consider this a great keeper’s bargain. Is now 12-2 on the year. The games 3 rd Star.

Article content CONNOR McDAVID . 8. A 4 point night and was +5. McDavid’s 1 NS of those points started with a fine defensive play under his own goal line, winning 97 a puck fight and then the puck against the wall to Hyman. The 2 nd helper was a perfect feed for Hyman for a one off at 2-2. The primary assist on the lead goal was a pass through the back door to a hard-charging Evan Bouchard. Made a great defensive play on Crosby deep, to break the halftime which resulted in a disallowed goal from Hymans. It seemed really annoyed that he was unable to shovel the empty net to Hyman to complete the final hat trick. That is an undeniable sign of a good captain. The games 2 nd Star. ZACK KASSIAN . 4. His pic play contributed to the 1-0 goal. 2 hits, +2. But his overall game was lacking. Started the game on the 1 NS line, ended on the 4 e .

Article content ZACH HYMAN . 8. The Oilers are the best forward for the full 60 minutes. Counted his 12 e career with two goals and had the ice strewn with hats at Rogers Place before the hat-trick was recalled due to an off-side challenge. On his first goal, Hyman luged the ice up the ice before beating Jarry with a hard shot. are 2 nd was a one-off mistake from a perfect McDavid feed. Also chipped in a perfect 2:01 short-handed. +3 in the evening. One squad he didn’t score on, but still stood out for, was a hard scrabble effort late in the 2nd, with Hyman holding the pins in his own zone. Called the games 1 NS Star. A hell of a feat. KRIS RUSSELL . 7. After a classy pre-game ceremony honoring his NHL record for shot blocks, the veteran served another 4 while playing a tough 26:53. Also logged just before 4:00 on a perfect 0-3 HP. This was not a perfect game from him. The shooting stats are no Picasso to say the least. But since he and his partner were surrounded by 4 other very inexperienced D-men (all had played 40 games or less, one played his very first), this effort from Russell stands out. How many 6-7 D men could do this?

Article content TYSON BARRIE . 7. Like his partner Russell, Barrie committed and delivered a brave performance. 26:28 played on the 1 NS to link. Cleverly passed the point for the Yamamoto deflection. Added 3 custom shots, including a hard one-timer on the Power Play in the 1 NS . 2 hits and 4 blocks, not things that always appear in abundance in Barries boxcars. As I said in Russell’s paragraph, it was often not pretty in the Oilers zone. But in the end, Barries’ effort matched the result. LEON DRAISAITL . 6. His backhand pass to blast McDavid up the 4-2 goal was superb. I hope we never get enough of that. Had 2 shots myself and was +1. Was only a handful of Oilers who played well in the opening frame. Came back on in 3rd. 57% on his draws. Good, not great.

Article content RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS . 5. Strayed from his defensive mark on the 1-1 goal against. Had a few shots on the net. He and Zach Hyman had several excellent shifts on the PK that forced the puck back to the end of Pittsburgh. Signed a 1st period PP. KAILER YAMAMOTO . 6. I felt that Yamamoto made a meaningful contribution in all three periods, and you couldn’t say that about many of his teammates tonight. A nice deflection from the front on a medium shot from the point for what was ultimately the winning goal. Was a hair offside on what would have been the Hyman hat-trick, but he was also part of the series that created the opportunity. EVAN BOUCHARD. 5. Bouchard had a very challenging start to the match that lasted almost 40 minutes. It included a painful run in which Bouchard had not just 1 or 2 but 3 chances to clear the D-zone and couldn’t. But the young man turned it around in the last 20. Knocked out his man hard, then broke his ass on the ice to blast into McDavid’s threshold feed for the 4-2. Made another good defensive play in his own zone before the puck hit the ice on the 5-2 goal.

Article content WILLIAM LAGERSON. 5. Played out quite 5v5 but got stuck there about 5:06 PM. But in fairness to the player, that’s also a lot of TOI for an organizational #8 D man. 3 shots. Ryan McLEOD . 3. One of his weakest 2-way games of the season. 0 shots, 0 hits. Only 25% on draws. -1. A team-worst 5v5 CF of 5-17, 23%. WARREN FOEGELE . 4. Had its moments, including some nice defensive plays in the 1 NS Period. But in the end not much achieved. JESSE PULJUJARVI. 5. Calm for much of the game, but did get an assist on the 5-2 goal with an excellent defensive play. That’s it right for him. If the attack isn’t there for Jesse, he stays solid on the other side of the puck. PHILIP BROBERG . 4. 2 blocked shots, -1. Like Lagesson, Broberg persevered throughout his life and received a lot of help from his keeper. Was often pricked deeply. The toughest pre-check he’s probably seen.

Article content MARCUS NEVER Alainen . 5. Played 10:10 in his first NHL career game. I’ve added a +1 mark for that great achievement. Played physically, credited with 5 hits. It was his unforced icing that led to the D-zone face-off on the 1-1 goal. And was a little slow for the shooter, but he wasn’t the critical fault in that run. DEREK RYAN . 4. A better night on his draws (50%). Pretty good at 2:04 horsepower work. Lost the chances for-against while on the ice. Rang one of the bar of a 3 rd Period feed from Sceviour. COLTON SCEVIOUR . 5. The best of the 3 rd liners by quite a few. pulled a 1 NS Period power play by going to the net. A dangerous tip on the net of a shot from Barrie. A key 3 rd Period block & clear, Ryan fed for a good 3 rd Period opportunity.

TYLER BENSON . 3. Benson took an unnecessary interference penalty nearly 60 yards from his own net, forcing his mates to kill the minor to keep the (at the time) 2-2 tie. 0 shots, 0 hits in 6:41. Gave Sceviour a nice pass that drew a call. The last time the Oilers defeated the Penguins in the regular season was on January 10 e , 2006. Edmonton is now 16-5-0 on the season. The win rate of 0.762 gives them 1 NS in the NHL. No, it's not the Stanley Cup. But it certainly beats the alternative. Find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins

