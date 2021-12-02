Beter introduces table tennis heart rate data for Setka Cup





Having successfully implemented heart rate monitors in its Efootball ESportsBattle tournaments over the summer, Beters is now ready to add the feature to its Setka Cups table tennis tournaments. Designed to increase both incremental revenue and customer engagement for sportsbooks by delivering an entirely new element to the gambling experience, Beters in-game monitors can track and analyze the heart rate levels of table tennis players to track in-game performance and recovery rate. Worn on the player’s arms, the devices use optical heart rate technology to provide the most accurate heart rate data available, which is then automatically collected and displayed in live streams. Enabling gamblers to make more informed gambling decisions than ever before; Beters’ technology analyzes a wealth of data related to their physiological response during competition and their ability to recover, highlighting their potential to achieve the best possible results. In addition to encouraging engagement, the Setka Cup will also benefit from monitoring and tracking participants’ physical health throughout the tournament periods, as well as initiating rest periods to avoid over-exertion during the season. In total, Beters heart rate monitors are now available at multiple Setka Cup locations. The functionality will be implemented for all Setka Cup table tennis venues in CEE, including Ukraine and the Czech Republic. Commenting on the launch, Alex Lobov, Beters Chief Product Officer said, “It was all about delivering the most next-generation gambling experience out there, be it esports or offline sports. Our Setka Cup is suitable for fans who love live action, and I believe heart rate monitoring will help us cement the position of our table tennis product in our growing portfolio of fast content. Designed as an excellent addition to drive both revenue and engagement, we predict that our partners will see an average 2% increase in customer bets on Setka Cup table tennis events, as well as an average 5% increase in views of the Setka Cup live streams. Beters Setka Cup tournaments in table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball are part of its Beter Sports portfolio. The Setka Cup remains one of the largest daily sports tournaments in the world. In Q3 2021, the total number of table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball matches reached 25,454 and increased by 15% compared to Q1 2021. In the same period, the number of bets increased by 25%. Better known as a leading provider of data and content, it is used by the likes of Sportradar, Bet365, William Hill and Fortuna Entertainment Group. The company has recently revamped its multiple branches including fast sports, esports, gaming and live casino.

