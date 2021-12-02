Sports
Hassan Haskins of Michigan Football Named 1st Team All-Big Ten
Post-season awards continued to roll in for Michigan football as several members of the offense were honored Wednesday, a day later. edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson named the Big Tens Defensive Player of the Year.
Running back Hassan Haskins, who has rushed 1,232 yards and 18 touchdowns, was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. Left tackle Ryan Hayes received second team honors. Quarterback Cade McNamara, tailback Blake Corum and judge tackle Andrew Stueber were named third-team All-Big Ten.
The following players received an honorable mention from the coaches: tight endErick All, left guard Trevor Keegan, center Andrew Vastardis, right guard Zak Zinter and TE Luke Schoonmaker.
MORE um:How Jim Harbaugh got his mojo back by jumping into the deep end
UNDERrated CADE:How McNamara’s Little Moments Put Michigan Into The Big Ten Title Game
Media members covering the Big Ten also handed out credits for all conferences. Haskins and Stueber received first-team honors. Vastardis and Zinter were named to the second team. And McNamara was named third-team All-Big Ten.
The following players received an honorable mention from the media: All, Corum, Hayes, Keegan, Schoonmaker.
Contact Michael Cohen at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2021/12/01/michigan-football-hassan-haskins-all-big-ten-cade-mcnamara/8825509002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]