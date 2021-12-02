Peng Shuai: IOC Unveils Second Video Call With Chinese Tennis Player Ahead Of Personal Meeting

The International Olympic Committee has revealed that they have held a second video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai over ongoing concerns for her well-being.

There has been widespread concern after Peng, a former world doubles number one, disappeared from view after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual assault.

IOC President Thomas Bach held a 30-minute interview with Peng in November, where he said she had told him she was safe and sound, though she was criticized for failing to provide more evidence that she spoke of her own free will.

On Thursday, the governing body announced a second appeal with a face-to-face meeting scheduled for January.

“We share the same concern as many other people and organizations for the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai, a statement reads. That’s why an IOC team held a video call with her yesterday. We offered her broad support.” , will keep in regular contact with her and have already arranged a personal meeting in January.

“There are several ways to achieve her well-being and safety. We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation. As she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organizations.

We are using quiet diplomacy which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is seen as the most promising way to act effectively in such humanitarian cases.

“The IOC’s efforts led to a half-hour video conference with Peng Shuai on Nov. 21, in which she explained her situation and appeared to be safe and sound given the difficult situation she is in.

This was confirmed in yesterday’s call. Due to our people- and person-oriented approach, we continue to be concerned about her personal situation and we will continue to support her.”

The news of the call comes a day after the Womens Tennis Association confirmed it had suspended all tournaments in China due to the ongoing situation.

IOC President Thomas Bach held a video call with Peng . in November (OIS/IOC/AFP via Getty Images)

Chief executive Steve Simon revealed his fears for the safety of players and staff with the suspension of events in China – in a move that could affect the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Although we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free and safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation, Simon said.

The WTA has been clear about what is needed here, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent investigation – without censorship – into allegations of sexual assault by Peng Shuais.

None of this is acceptable and cannot become acceptable. If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush aside allegations of sexual assault, the foundation on which the WTA was founded – equality for women – would face a huge blow. I will not and cannot let the WTA and its players happen.

As a result, and with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

Pengs’ situation has led to a rare display of unity within tennis, and attention will now turn to whether the ATP and the International Tennis Federation, which hosts tournaments at the lower levels of the game, follow the example of the WTA. will follow.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, supported the suspension and said: I fully support the WTA’s position because we do not have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being, and her health is of the utmost importance to the tennis community.

We don’t have enough information, and I think it’s a very bold, very courageous stance on the part of the WTA.