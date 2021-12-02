“We weren’t a good hockey team tonight” – Gabe Landesog tells it like it is after the embarrassing loss of Avs





Look, I’m not going to overreact to this Avalanche 8-3 loss to Toronto. While I don’t think they would have won with any goalkeeper tonight, I attribute much of this evening to the fact that players knew not long before the game started that starting goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper would be out and Jonas Johansson would be up against the Maple Leafs to begin a five-game road trip. However, I think that was the deciding factor why Avs lost a lot. I just don’t think anyone – and especially JoJo – wasn’t ready for that kind of scenario. First, about Kuemper: I don’t know what the upper body injury is. I do know that Avs coach Jared Bednar said the team would “monitor” the situation in the coming days, which seems to indicate that Kuemper will not be available in Montreal tomorrow, and that it is possible that Justus Annunen – the AHL’s goalkeeper of the month for November with the Colorado Eagles – could get the start. In fact, if I had to put money on this, I’d bet about -165 on it. I just thought the Avs weren’t ready from the jump. Still, I felt a bit optimistic when Nazem Kadri made it 3-2 in the second period. But JoJo conceded a few bad goals, and that was that. MacKinnon had two assists on his return tonight, so this loss was not for him. Well, his top-line counterpart, Auston Matthews, had a hat-trick, but I digress. QUOTES: Bednar says he will talk to Sakic and other coaching staff about who will start tomorrow in Montreal in goal. Could be Justus Annunen, November’s AHL goalkeeper of the month — Adrian Dater (@adater) Dec 2, 2021 Bednar said he expects Kuemper to continue on the trip, but that they should keep an eye on him “for the next few days.” Sounds like he’s not playing in Montreal tomorrow — Adrian Dater (@adater) Dec 2, 2021 Bednar: “I have no idea how serious (Kuemper) injury is. I only found out after morning skating” — Adrian Dater (@adater) Dec 2, 2021 Landeskog: “You’re only as good as you play, and we didn’t play very well tonight, so we’re not a very good hockey team night” — Adrian Dater (@adater) Dec 2, 2021 Landeskog, “We have all the confidence in the world in JoJo.” — Adrian Dater (@adater) Dec 2, 2021

