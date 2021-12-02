Indian Sports Ministry Adds 7 Former Athletes to Mission Olympics Cell





In anticipation of a great show at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Ministry of Sports has added seven former athletes as core members in the revamped Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), making the crucial body more athlete-focused. MOC stimulates India’s preparation for the Olympic Games through Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), an initiative of the Ministry. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision was driven by the experience gained from the last Olympic cycle. “The input of former athletes in the incumbent MOC played an important role in supporting the training and competition of the athletes who participated in Tokyo 2020 and won 7 medals and 19 in the Para Olympics,” he said. The new MOC now includes former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, World Long Jump Championships in Athletics Anju Bobby George, former Indian hockey captain Sardara Singh, rifle shooting legend Anjali Bhagwat, former hockey captain and CEO Olympic Gold Quest Viren Rasquinha, table tennis star Monalisa Mehrupti and badminton ace T. MOC will be chaired by Director General, SAI, Sandip Pradhan. Olympic sailor and sports science specialist Malav Shroff will remain in the MOC. Adile Sumeriwala, President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and CEO TOPS Cmde Pushpendra Garg are other former players in the MOC. Union minister Arjun Munda, Ajay Singh and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be part of the MOC under the chairmanship of Archery Association of India, Boxing Federation of India and Wrestling Federation of India. MOC is a body established by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to select athletes for financial support under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The MOC also focuses on the selection, exclusion and retention of athletes, coaches and training institutes that can receive TOPS support. The Indian contingent returned with a record seven medals, including a historic track and field gold, from the Tokyo Olympics, followed by the para-athlete show at the subsequent Paralympics in the Japanese capital. Mission Olympic Cell: Baichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Trupti Murgunde, Sardara Singh, Viren Rasquinha, Malav Shroff, Monalisa Mehta, Presidents of the Indian Olympic Association, Wrestling Federation of India, Archery Association of India and Boxing Federation of India, Executive Director ( TEAMS), SAI; Director (Sports), MYAS; CEO, TOPS (Convenor) and Joint CEO, TOPS (Co-convenor).

