Here’s the latest sports news from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





WASHINGTON (AP) Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 115-107 win over Minnesota. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns exited the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself in a dunk. Towns scored just two of his 34 runs in the last period and then he was released past the baseline for a dunk. After knocking the ball through, his momentum caused his body to fall horizontally and he appeared to land on his tailbone. Minnesota lost for the second time in nine games. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The first long-term contract offer to Byron Buxton came from the Minnesota Twins nearly five years ago. They secured the fast midfielder this week for the next seven seasons with a $100 million deal. Making it happen took a lot of patience, creativity and respect from both sides. The tipping point was simply Buxton and his family’s deep desire to stay with the only franchise he’s ever been to. The Twins have a record of 118-69 in the 187 games Buxton has played in the past three seasons. They are 92-105 without him. Buxton turns 28 later this month. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed Dylan Bundy to a $5 million contract for one year. This was a step toward rebuilding an exhausted rotation. Bundy will make $4 million in 2022. His deal includes an $11 million club option before 2023 or a $1 million buyout. Bundy went 2-9 last season with a 6.06 ERA in 90 2/3 innings for the Los Angeles Angels. He made 19 starts in 23 appearances. The 29-year-old was 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 65 2/3 innings in 2020. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Harrison Smith has made a noticeable impact on his return to high school in Minnesota after a sudden absence with COVID-19. The Vikings could use even more comparable performance from the five-time Pro Bowl safety. Their defenses have been exhausted by both injury and illness. Smith missed two games after testing positive and returned on November 21 with a layoff against Green Bay. Last week, the 32-year-old had season highlights with an interception, two defending passes and 11 tackles in San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrex.com/news/national/here-is-the-latest-minnesota-north-dakota-and-south-dakota-sports-news-from-the-associated/article_78b1539b-cad9-5f4a-a1a9-83b3ec153eed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos