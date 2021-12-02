Notre Dame football coaching staff tracker





When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, the fear among Fighting Irish believers was that he would take quite a few assistant coaches with him. Doing this would affect Notre Dame both in the present and in the future, as not only would coaches theoretically leave and then current players and recruits might also follow the coaches with whom they have close relationships. That may have been the fear, but so far it certainly hasn’t been the case with what’s happened as one by one more Notre Dame assistants are reportedly staying on the coaching staff as we wait for college to get Marcus Freeman’s reports. to confirm. the next head football coach. If Kelly thought he could take a large chunk of the workforce with him, it’s worked out just about as well for him so far as it has for Jerry MaGuire when he left to start his own agency. Here’s what we know so far about Notre Dame’s staff and who’s returning and who we don’t know yet: Head Coach:

We are still waiting for the official message from Notre Dame, but according to reports and logic, Marcus Freeman will become the next head coach at Notre Dame after spending a year as the team’s defensive coordinator. Runningback coach:

love this!!! It’s why WE WORK to train our craft every exercise, every day!! #BAM The fight is won or lost far from the witnesses, behind the lines, at the gym…long before I dance under those lights -Ali pic.twitter.com/gpfIKtqNYm — Lance Taylor (@CoachLT39) Nov 1, 2021 Running back Lance Taylor, who helped improve the position at Notre Dame, returns to the staff. Broad Receivers Coach:

Del Alexander has been Notre Dame’s wide receivers coach since 2017, but there is no word yet on his future with the Fighting Irish. Attacking line:

Jeff Quinn took the job when Harry Hiestand left in 2018 to work for the Chicago Bears. Quinn has been a Kelly assistant for a long time and there is no record of him staying in South Bend, following Kelly, or looking for work elsewhere. We will keep you informed as always. Tight ends coach:

Tight-ends coach John McNulty, who has 30 years of coaching experience to his name, will remain in the Notre Dame staff, according to a report from 247Sports. Defense Line Coach:

Notre Dame is home!! 12 years and counting!! Let’s drive guys!!

pic.twitter.com/pdIMsTCqh7 — Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) Dec 2, 2021 Defensive line coach Mike Elston, who is an unheralded star on this staff, posted the above tweet after the news of Freeman and Rees went public. Retaining Elston is huge because he’s clearly talented at what he does, but also because he’s been on Brian Kelly’s coaching staff in Central Michigan since 2004. Cornerbacks coach:

Mike Mickens, a Cincinnati defensive backs coach for a defense coordinated by Marcus Freeman, will return to Notre Dame according to a report from 247Sport. This one would stay just as likely as any other on this entire list. Safety coach:

Chris O’Leary served on the staff of Notre Dame as a defensive analyst and graduate assistant before becoming the safety coach this season. O’Leary will stay with Freeman’s staff according to… Patrick Engel of Rivals. Coach special teams:

As coaches, we enter this profession in the knowledge that transition is inevitable. That does not apply to the players. My biggest concern is for the guys who have worked so hard to get our team to this point. They are the best part of this job ~ #NDFamily — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) November 30, 2021 There are no reports of special teams coach Brian Polian’s future yet. Of the names listed, Polian would be the only coach with any head coaching experience to lead the Nevada program for four years. This will be a very interesting name to keep an eye on in regards to Notre Dame or perhaps some other head coaching opportunity.

