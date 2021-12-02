Women’s tennis suspends all tournaments in China

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China over safety concerns of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of assault, could lead to cancellations of those events after 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press Wednesday.

We were hopeful that we would be in the right place, but we are prepared that if things continue like this, which has not been productive so far, we will not be operating in the region, WTA president and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement. a video call from California. This is an organizational effort that really tackles something that’s about right and wrong.

He said the move to end tours in China, including Hong Kong, came with the support of the WTA board of directors, players, tournaments and sponsors. It is a sports organization’s strongest public stance against China and one that could cost the WTA millions of dollars.

Peng disappeared from view after raising the allegations against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media post that was quickly removed by Chinese authorities.

In the month since, Simon has repeatedly called on China to investigate the 35-year-old Pengs allegations and to let the WTA communicate directly with the former No. 1 ranked doubles player and owner of Wimbledon and French titles. Open.

Our approach to this and our request to the authorities is consistent and they will remain there. We would certainly like to have our own discussion with Peng and be aware that she is really safe and free and has not been censored, harassed or anything like that, Simon told The AP. We still haven’t been able to have that conversation to have the consolation that what we saw to this day is not being orchestrated. The second element of that is that we want a full and transparent investigation without any degree of censorship investigation into the allegations that have been made.

China typically hosts about 10 women’s tennis tournaments a year, including the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be held there over a decade. The nation is a source of billions of dollars in revenue for several sports entities based elsewhere, including the WTA (headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida), the NBA (from New York), and the International Olympic Committee (Lausanne, Switzerland).

Simon said the suspension, announced on Wednesday via a statement issued by him through the tour, means tournaments can still be held in China if the government follows through on his requests. If not, the events may be moved to other countries, as happened this year when the tour’s Asian swing was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19; the WTA Finals, for example, were shifted to Guadalajara, Mexico last month.

We haven’t canceled yet, but were willing to get to that point, Simon said during the video call. And that will one day become a point of discussion: where do you come to cancel? Is it only 2022? Is it for the future? I mean, those are all questions that will come up on the road.

Beijing will host the Winter Games from Feb. 4, and IOC President Thomas Bach said on Nov. 21 that he had spoken to Peng, a three-time Olympian, on a 30-minute video call, and she appeared to be doing well.

This was reaffirmed in yesterday’s call, the IOC said Thursday, revealing that its officials held another video call with Peng on Wednesday. Due to our people and person-oriented approach, we remain concerned about her personal situation and we will continue to support her.

Again, the IOC has not released any video or transcript of the exchange, nor explained how the conversation was arranged.

The IOC on Thursday reiterated its policy of quiet diplomacy dealing directly with sports officials, which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is seen as the most promising way to act effectively on such humanitarian matters. .

The European Union said on Tuesday it wants China to provide verifiable evidence that Peng is safe.

A number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people have disappeared in recent years after criticizing ruling Communist Party figures or cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

A statement attributed to Peng for two weeks and tweeted by the international arm of China’s state broadcaster CCTV contained a retraction of her allegations.

In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault, Simon said in the release announcing the suspensions. announced. Given the current state of affairs, I am also very concerned about the risks to all our players and staff if we were to hold events in China in 2022.

Asked twice about the WTA’s suspension of Chinese tournaments and concerns about the security of Peng Shuais, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined to address any of the issues.

We are always vehemently opposed to acts that politicize sports, Wang said in a one-sentence response to journalists at a daily ministry briefing.

In a tweet, the editor of the hard-line nationalist communist party newspaper Global Times criticized the WTA for forcing Peng Shuai to support the West’s attack on the Chinese system. Like other western social media platforms, Twitter is blocked in China.

The US Tennis Association praised Simon and the WTA and tweeted a statement that read: This type of leadership is courageous and what it takes to ensure that the rights of all individuals are protected and that all voices are heard.

International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowler said the ITF board would meet Thursday to discuss the matter.

I applaud Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for their strong stance on defending human rights in China and around the world, said women’s tennis pioneer Billie Jean King. The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players. This is yet another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports.

Concerns over the censorship of Pengs’ post and its subsequent disappearance from public view made #WhereIsPengShuai a trending topic on social media and garnered support from tennis stars such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Martina Navratilova.

But news of the first #MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media and the online discussion of it has been heavily censored.

I can only imagine the range of emotions and feelings that Peng is probably going through right now. I hope she knows that this is not her fault, and that we remain very proud of her extreme courage she has shown through this, Simon told the AP. But the only thing we can’t do is walk away from this because if we were to walk away from the main elements, which is clearly not just her well-being, but the research told the world that not addressing sexual assault in terms of the seriousness that it requires is OK, because it is too hard. And it’s just something we can’t let happen.

