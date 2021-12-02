Bringing adaptive sports to Watertown through the use of hockey sleds

Watertown loves hockey.

The fast-paced game of ice, sticks, and a puck is so popular that the city is getting a new ice facility and a downtown park where visitors can skate and play.

Now Watertown resident Meghan Brink wants to show young players in the area that hockey isn’t just for those who can stand on skates.

The Midwest Hockey Association is finding ways for everyone to participate in the sport, even those unable to skate traditionally safely. This is made possible by using a sled that players sit in. The sled is pushed by a standing skater or can be propelled across the ice with modified shortened hockey sticks.

When sled hockey was introduced to Watertown a few seasons ago, Brinks’ 12-year-old daughter Kadynce Ohman wanted to give it a try.

It’s an adaptive sport designed for people who have physical limitations and can’t play stand-up hockey, Brink said. My daughter has ataxia caused by a rare metabolic disease that qualified her to play sled hockey.

Like many kids who were introduced to puck and ice, Ohman fell in love with hockey and has been actively playing sled hockey for three seasons.

All traditional hockey rules apply and Ohman is allowed to play with other players, both on skates and sleds.

Lucas Deutsch (the Watertown Lakers head coach) is kind enough to bring Kadynce in so she can get out in her sled and have ice time with the stand-up players. The Watertown Hockey Association is great at inclusion and understanding that hockey is for everyone. Just because she’s in a sled, she’s no different from the stand-up players, Brink said.

Ohman travels for scrimmages and tournaments where she plays with the Siouxland Lightning and other sled hockey players.

Now that the mother-daughter team has a few years of sled hockey experience, they want to show the joys of the sport to others in the region as well.

Kadynce has a few of her friends she plays other adaptive sports with who have shown some interest, Brink said. If we bring this sport more to our area, the local Special Olympics will come here and help me promote it.

Ohman is currently the only sled hockey player in the area, but there is hope that with greater awareness, Watertown can have a 12 to 18-year-old sled hockey team. Brink has already been approached by parents who have children who are looking for adaptive sports options.

A parent contacted me whose son was recently diagnosed with epilepsy. They wanted to know more about sled hockey and whether it might be something for him. He is only 6 years old, she said.

Sled hockey is not only an opportunity for children with limited physical abilities to play, it also helps to strengthen their bodies.

Not all players have the arm mobility to push themselves around, so they have pushers installed on the back of their sleds and a standing person can push them through the arena. They still use their sticks to hit the pucks, Brink saud. By the end of last season, Kadynce had enough arm strength to move her sled with her sticks.

The cost of hockey sleds ranges from $800 to thousands of dollars, but the Watertown Hockey Association ensures that skaters have free access to sleds for the parent. AChallenged Athletes Foundation Grant helps provide sleds and other grants can be obtained to provide small equipment such as hockey bags and sticks.

The first year is free. The second year you only pay the standard hockey association fee of $45, says Brink. The costs for parents are very minimal. We provide the gear and the sleds, and if they decide they want to upgrade they are free to do so.

Those interested in learning more about sled hockey can contact Brink at 605-220-3394 or visit the local teams’ Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/siouxlandsledhockey.