Georgia Fans And Others Talk About Big Win Over Alabama Football





Georgia fans are flowing with confidence that the Dawgs have the Alabama Football number. Many of them predict a one-sided game, which heals all the old wounds of a series of losses to the Crimson Tide. The fan base for Georgia has grown this week. Even fans of teams that normally hate the Bulldogs are pulling for a Georgia defeat. None of this comes as a surprise to Alabama football fans, who not only accept that they are the most hated college football; but often rejoice in it. Check out some of the national sentiment on the SEC Championship game. Dear football gods, Let Georgia absolutely destroy Alabama this weekend. Thank you! – 80% of college football fans — Rob Southard (@RobSouthard) December 1, 2021 It is suspected that Rob’s tweet underestimates the percentage of college football fans who agree with him. Take football fans out of Alabama and the number should be around 95%. The other part of this week’s Bama hate is how the Georgia game is defined as a tipping point for college football. Obviously, many non-mainstream Georgia fans will support the Crimson Tide more to lose than the Bulldogs to win. The logic behind the misplaced rancor is that the falling of the Crimson Tide will suddenly solve all the ills of college football. That argument is wrapped in widespread dissatisfaction with the four-team College Football Playoff format. If you’re a fan of change in college football… do everything you can for Georgia to win by double digits and for Cincy to put Houston away. The prejudice ends Saturday. — CHRIS TORRELLO (@TorelloSports) December 1, 2021 Thank you Chris for your opinion. Everyone is entitled to their opinion – even if it is nonsense. As discussed in a recent post about where the Crimson Tide should rank on Sunday, a quick rundown of the Bearcats’ season shows that a team doesn’t deserve a final four slot. Cincinnati has beaten five teams with loss records and two teams 6-6. The combined record of the five teams with losing seasons is 12-47. In comparison, only two teams that beat the Crimson Tide have lost records. Give the Bearcats a trophy for being excellent against bad teams. Put them in a big bowl because they beat Notre Dame, but they have no legitimate claim to a final four team. Coming back to a conversation about elite college football teams, the Georgia Bulldogs are arguably the best team this season. Whether they will be the best team on Saturday remains to be seen. The history between the Tide and the Dawgs will not affect Georgia’s current players. It will weigh heavily on everyone else involved in the program. Speaking of the current six-game streak, Dawn of the Dawg wrote:, Georgia has not only lost six times, but they have done so in every possible and unimaginable way. Let me painfully guide you through memory. It won’t be fun because let’s face it, our lives as Georgia fans would be, no, so much different without Alabama and Nick Saban. The weight of all that history is a heavy burden on Kirby Smart’s shoulders. Saturday in Atlanta, no individual will face as much adversity as the former Crimson Tide assistant. On Saturday, each team will face the toughest opponent of the season. At this point of the season there could be nothing better.

