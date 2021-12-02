Peng Shuai: IOC holds second video call with Chinese tennis player, but shares security concerns

Peng Shuai has now held two video meetings with the International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee says it has held a second video call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, but shares concerns for her safety.

Peng, 35, disappeared for three weeks after he accused a top Chinese official of assault.

The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended all events in China and has “serious doubts” that Peng is “free, safe and not subject to harassment”.

The IOC says it has arranged a “personal meeting” with Peng in January.

“There are several ways to achieve her well-being and safety,” the IOC said in a statement.

“We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to its situation. We are using ‘quiet diplomacy’ which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is seen as the most promising way to work effectively in such humanitarian matters.

“We share the same concern as many other people and organizations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai, so an IOC team videotaped her yesterday.

“We have provided her with extensive support, will be in regular contact with her and have already arranged a face-to-face meeting in January.”

the IOC originally held a video call with three-time Olympian Peng on November 21 and a video appeared to show her attending an exhibition tournament in Beijing the same weekend.

Her disappearance, after she accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault, sparked widespread concern, with international sports stars and governments calling on China to prove she was safe.

The IOC said Peng “appeared safe and sound” during the November call and said it was “reconfirmed” on Wednesday.

The WTA has said Peng’s video call in November was “insufficient evidence” for her safety.

Steve Simon, the organization’s chairman, has said he is “very concerned” about the risks players and staff could face if events were held in China in 2022.

Simon told BBC Sport he was concerned about the financial implications of not playing in China, but that Peng’s case was “bigger than the case”.

Peng won Grand Slam doubles events at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

Since her disappearance, tennis stars including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have expressed concerns about her whereabouts.

‘A stronger second call’ – analysis

Robin Brant, BBC China correspondent

This statement is stronger than what we had from the IOC after that Zoom conversation between Thomas Bach and Peng Shuai a little over a week ago.

It appears that the IOC is trying to defend its position as an intermediary.

Following the original Zoom call, the IOC was heavily criticized for being seen as an extension of the Chinese state.

The IOC is trying to be non-political, but at the same time, both the IOC and the Beijing authorities want to hold a Winter Olympics there in February that goes well and shows the world that China can host these Games again.

Their main concern in China, frankly, however, is about Covid and the ongoing talks and possible threats about some sort of diplomatic boycott, with the US leading the charge on it.