Sports
PINGPOD is “heaven” for urban table tennis players
Table tennis seems like an unlikely pandemic success story, but the team at New York startup PINGPOD has united to expand the business during COVID.
We opened our first location on the Lower East Side in January 2020, and then we had to close because of COVID, recalls David Silberman, inventor and co-founder of PINGPOD. But then we were back up pretty quickly. I think we were one of the first non-essential businesses to open in New York because it wasn’t a gym and it wasn’t a restaurant.
Reserve players on the website. You show up and you use your phone to unlock the door. By default, the door is always locked and the key to unlock the door is a reservation. And by doing that, we don’t need on-site employees. So we’re keeping costs down, making the economy work, Silberman said, explaining how their company was COVID compliant.
We just opened and needed masks and only two people at a time. When you think back to June 2020, everyone was desperate for something recreational. So people poured in and we were a bit of a COVID beneficiary, Silberman said.
They launched their second location on W37th Street west of 8th Avenue in June of this year. The pandemic helped the PINGPOD team negotiate the lease of the retail space that now houses 5 table tennis tables visible from the street. When we signed the lease here on W37th, the hotels were still closed and all the businesses were still closed. And so I guess the landlord thought, okay, who are these ping pong guys coming over to sign a lease? So he’s given us a lot, Silberman said.
Last night we spent the evening at the busy Hells Kitchen venue for Whiff Whaff Wednesday, a mixed team tournament with over 40 players.
The company’s mission is to make table tennis accessible to anyone starting out in New York. Their technology allows them to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you walk past the windows at night, you can see players in action at every hour. It’s buzzing on a Friday or Saturday night. New York never sleeps. We recently did an analysis that every timeslot on every table was full. So the 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. slots are fully occupied, Silberman said.
The cameras watching from every corner of the club aren’t just for security. There are replay buttons next to the tables. So if you get a great shot, you can click the button and get an email of the replay right away. The best shots are collected in a monthly roll with instant replay highlights.
Three founders Silberman, Ernesto Ebuen (formerly the head coach of the New York Table Tennis Academy) and Max Kogler (former COO/CFO of Super Soccer Stars) hope to improve the sport of table tennis, which they say has been overlooked in the past in the United States. States. They want to take beginners on the journey from ping pong to table tennis and help them stay active by promoting a healthy and fun experience next door!
One convert is Hells Kitchen, local Carol Klenfner. I’ve been playing ping pong for about six years and travel around Manhattan to find places to play. During COVID I started going to PINGPOD on the Lower East Side. I had to take two trains, she told us. Now that they’ve expanded to a second larger location on West 37th Street, it’s like heaven. So convenient, first class coaches, loads of people to play with and lots of space with high ceilings! Plus, I got to walk Ninth Avenue and had the chance to explore the neighborhood and become a regular at Espositos, the Fish Market and my favorite, the International Market.
Silberman’s long-term goal is for everyone to have a PINGPOD within 20 blocks. Their expansion continues with the opening of new locations in Williamsburg, Astoria and Philadelphia in the coming months.
PINGPOD is at 321 W37th Street (between 8/9th Avenue). pingpod.com
Sources
2/ https://w42st.com/post/pingpod-is-heaven-for-urban-table-tennis-players-hells-kitchen/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
