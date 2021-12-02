Maple Leafs demolition Avalanche 8-3

The Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leaves came into tonight’s game, each looking like two of the hottest teams in the entire league. Only one of them came on tonight, as a freshly shaved Austin Matthews took a hat-trick in an 8-3 loss to the Avs.

It wasn’t pretty as Darcy Kuemper was forced out of the game before it started with an upper body injury. Jonas Johansson came in late. With a terrible defense in front of him, it was difficult from then on.

1st period

Toronto came out flying as William Nylander burst into the zone and blew one past Johansson to make it 1-0. Just three minutes later, Jason Spezza slipped one through Johansson’s arm, who fluttered into the back of the net to make it 2-0 early on.

The Avs had nothing for the high-flying Leafs, because Matthews’ best goal of the night game was first. He was all alone up front and maneuvered his way to turn Johansson around and make it 3-0.

Late in the day there was hope for the Avs as Samuel Girard got it on top of the zone and got it past Jack Campbell with just a second left to make it 3-1 en route to the break.

2nd period

Midway through the second frame, it looked like the Avs were getting a chance to roar back into this game. After the momentum of the game in the second, Nazem Kadri goes one past Campbell as he falls to his knees. So it was 3-2 with everything to play for.

Toronto came out roaring and never looked back. Travis Dermott got one back just under a minute later and made it 4-2, and four minutes later, captain John Tavares would get a count of his own to boost the lead to 5-2.

3rd period

With the Avs at three, they wanted to make a miraculous comeback away from home. Unfortunately, it started exactly the wrong way. Matthews snuck through the flat-footed defense and past Johansson for a 6-2 lead.

Matthews would finish it from the near circle, over Johansson’s shoulder to rain the hats off the stands and a demoralizing 7-2 lead for the Avs.

It only got worse for the Avs. Two minutes later, Pierre Engvall scored his third goal of the season, which only made matters worse and made it 8-2. The Avs were done by this point and just wanted to get off the ice and get away from Toronto quickly.

Kadri scored his 200th career goal against his former side as a consolation to power play with a simple tip in down low to make the score final, 8-3 at the end.

Takeaways

Tonight’s performance is hard to judge based on a few factors. First, the Avs had been dominant before coming in tonight and had a slightly different look. The return of Nathan MacKinnon was long expected, where he recorded two assists on his return. However, the loss of Ryan Murray and Kuemper before the match was detrimental and the key to the loss.

With Johansson being unprepared for the start tonight, he is certainly responsible for some of the goals. But more often than not, the defense let him out to try. Bowen Byram struggled all night and found himself in the wrong place several times leading to one of eight goals tonight. They need to hit a big reset button before starting it in Montreal in less than 24 hours from now.

With Kuempers injured, the Avs had to rely on emergency goalkeeper Jett Alexander to sit on the bench before Justus Annunen came to Toronto after a late call-up from Colorado. While he hasn’t seen any game action, he’ll get to tell a cool story in his lectures tomorrow. As for the Avs, it is not yet known who will be called tomorrow in Montreal. Jared Bednar will talk to Joe Sakic about it tomorrow morning to see if Johansson will look for a better performance, or if Annunen will get his first career in the NHL.

Expectant

As mentioned enough here, the Avs visit de Montreal Canadiens for their second game of this five-game road trip and the second game of this back-to-back. Puck drop is at 5pm MT.