Ping-Pong Diplomacy 2.0: Sports Exchange Boosts Global Communication | News





BEIJING, Dec 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A news story from china.org.cn at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships: Rubber paddles and bouncing plastic balls, are you a fan of ping pong or table tennis? Just a few days ago, the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships ended in Houston. Apart from the matches, the Sino-US pairs participating in the mixed doubles competition have attracted a lot of attention. China’s world champion Lin Gaoyuan teams up with American player Lily Zhang, while Tokyo Olympic champion Wang Manyu played with the 21-year-old Kanak Jha. The two couples put in strong performances. Lin and Zhang won bronze medals. But this isn’t the first time China and the US are connected by tiny ping pong balls. Back in 1971 at the World Table Tennis Championship in Nagoya, Japan, American table tennis player Glenn Cowen accidentally got on the bus of the Chinese team. At that time, the two countries had yet to establish official diplomatic relations. After a few minutes of awkward silence, Chinese player Zhuang Zedong reached out to Cowen, greeted him and handed him a silkscreen portrait of the Huangshan Mountains, a famous product from Hangzhou. Later that day, reporters around the world were surprised to see two players from China and the US standing side by side with smiles on their faces. This chance meeting broke the deadlock China-US diplomatic relations. Shortly after, the US table tennis team was invited to visit China. Following Henry Kissinger’s secret trip to the country a few months later, Richard Nixon’s 1972 tour and release of the three China-US joint communiqués in Shanghai, bilateral relations were normalized. Half a century ago, the warm friendship ignited by ping-pong melted the ice between China and the United States. Today, table tennis again plays a role in developing their bilateral ties. The “Continuation” of Ping Pong Diplomacy 50 years later tells the world that China-US relations are based on “cooperation” (cooperation + competition) rather than hostility, and that people should embrace communication rather than thinking about the Cold War. Back in the days, China has also teamed up with German and South Korean players for the mixed doubles competitions at the World Table Tennis Championships. For these linked teams, communication and friendship are more important than the end result. The world faces multiple challenges and there are still many uncertainties China– American relations. Perhaps the little ping-pong ball can once again make a difference in the course of global development. We look forward to more interaction between all countries and hope to deepen understanding through communication. In this way we can seek common ground while preserving differences and taking steps forward together. Chinese Mosaic http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm Ping-Pong Diplomacy 2.0: Sports Exchange Boosts Global Communication http://www.china.org.cn/video/2021-12/02/content_77907001.htm View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-pong-diplomacy-2-0-sports-exchange-boosts-global-communication-301436046.html SOURCE china.org.cn

