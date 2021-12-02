



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions return home after a four-game, six-night trip to the Twin Cities as they resume the Big Ten game against the Michigan State Spartans Friday and Saturday nights at the Pegula Ice Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION

dates: Friday December 3 | Saturday December 4

Venue: Pegula Ice Arena | University Park, Pa.

Time: Fri: 19:00 | Sat: 5:00 PM

Tickets: Friday | Saturday

Streaming video: Friday | Saturday

Listen: Friday | Saturday

Live stats: Live stats

Game Notes: Penn State | Michigan state THIS WEEK’S MATCH This weekend marks the 35th and 36th meeting between the two teams, with Penn State holding the 18-12-4 advantage, including a 5-3-0 draw in the past two seasons. Penn State won the season’s series last year, taking 8-of-12 points 3-1-0 against MSU with two regulatory wins and one overtime. Penn State is 10-3-3 all-time against Michigan State at Pegula Ice Arena, including a 9-2-1 run since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Senior Clayton Phillips leads all current Nittany Lions with five points on two goals and three assists in 13 career games against the Spartans while junior Connor MacEachern has won four points (1G, 3A) in eight games against Sparty.

leads all current Nittany Lions with five points on two goals and three assists in 13 career games against the Spartans while junior has won four points (1G, 3A) in eight games against Sparty. senior goalkeeper Oskar Car has had the most success in his career against the state of Michigan, compiling a 3-0-0 record over four appearances with three starts with a save rate of 0.953 and a goal average of 1.15. Autio recorded one of his four career shutouts at Michigan State last season in a 1-0 win, the only game in 10 seasons of Penn State Hockey that the Nittany Lions have won with that score. In his career against the Spartans, Autio has conceded just four goals in over 200 minutes of Ice Age. SCOUTING MICHIGAN STATE Michigan State (8-5-1) has already won more games in just 14 games this season than all of 2020/21 when they closed the year 7-18-2.

After losing four of its five games in late October and early November, MSU has racked up four consecutive series sweep victories against Ferris State and Wisconsin, entering the weekend after a week of farewells last week.

The Spartans return seven of their top-10 scorers from a season ago, including each of their top three in Mitchell Lewandowski, Dennis Cesana and Josh Nodler.

Michigan State also returns both net-minders who saw action in 2020-21 led by All-Big Ten honorable mention goalkeeper Drew DeRidder. DeRidder has started 10 out of 14 games so far this season, setting a 6-3-1 record with a .943 save rate and an average of 2.08 goals to finish first and third in the Big Ten respectively, and tied for fourth and 14th in the nation in each category.

Lewandowski leads the team with 13 points on five goals and eight assists in just nine games played this season. Lewandowski’s 13 points are good for 13th place in the Big Ten.

Sophomore Jeremy Davidson leads the Spartans with seven goals this year and is tied for seventh in the Big Ten.

The Spartans both score 2.50 goals per game and allow 2.50 goals per game. Their offense is only above Wisconsin in the Big Ten, while their defense is fourth in the Big Ten and tied for 17th in the nation.

Michigan State converted 25 percent (11-for-44) of its power play odds to finish third in the Big Ten and tied for 12th in the nation. The Spartan horsepower was also strong at 81.1 percent (43-for-53) to finish third in the Big Ten.

More than half of Michigan’s 35 goals scored this season have come into the third period, as the Spartans outperformed their opponents 18-9 in the final 20 minutes of games. SOPHOMORE SURGE Directed by Tyler Paquette Nittany Lion’s sophomore league scored six of the 16 goals scored by Penn State on its last four-game road trip. The sophomores also added six assists and have now registered 34 points (14G, 20A) over 15 games this season, just three points less than their freshman total of 37 points (12G, 25A) in 22 games last season.

Nittany Lion’s sophomore league scored six of the 16 goals scored by Penn State on its last four-game road trip. The sophomores also added six assists and have now registered 34 points (14G, 20A) over 15 games this season, just three points less than their freshman total of 37 points (12G, 25A) in 22 games last season. Paquette scored three goals in a series win over St Thomas last week, including his second multiple game of the season on Tuesday and his first match-winning goal on Wednesday.

Paquette was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week on Wednesday, a week after sophomore classmate Jimmy Dowd Jr. earned Third Star accolades.

earned Third Star accolades. Last week marked the first time in his career that Paquette has scored points in back-to-back games, while his five goals this season equals third in the team and tied for 13th in the Big Ten. The sophomore registered only a lone assist in six games as a freshman.

Dowd Jr.’s nine points. are just one point from the 10 points he recorded as a freshman in 2020-21 and are good for seventh in the Big Ten among defenders. STAND UP, STAY UP Penn State has scored the game’s opening goal in 11 of 15 games so far this season and is at 8-3-0. In the past five seasons, the Nittany Lions were now 75-20-9 when they scored first. ROOKIE RULES Penn State’s five-man freshman league has scored eight goals this season and the Nittany Lions are a perfect 7-0-0 when a rookie is the lamp. CHANGE LINE head coach Guy Gadowsky made a line change five games ago while moving freshman Ryan Kirwan to the top line with senior Ben Copeland and junior Kevin Wall , and it bears fruit.

made a line change five games ago while moving freshman to the top line with senior and junior , and it bears fruit. Each player is riding a career-long points streak since the trade with Kirwan and Wall on five games each and Copeland on six games.

The trio have scored seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points and are a combined plus-7 in their five games. Copeland also leads Penn State with six power play points (2G, 4A) while Wall has five (2G, 3A).

Wall beats Penn State by 10 goals in his career, which ranks second in the Big Ten and eighth in the country, while his 16 points ranks seventh in the conference and 29th nationally. .

Copeland leads the Nittany Lions with 10 assists to become sixth in the Big Ten, while his 14 points are good for 12th in the conference. The senior has scored all of his 14 points in the last 11 games and registered at least one point in 10 of those 11 games.

Copeland’s 1.08 points per game this season ranks seventh in the Big Ten, while Wall’s 1.07 is good for eighth. KECKS GIVE IT TO YA Junior Connor MacEachern registered a point in three of four games, all wins, during the Minnesota road trip. Penn State is now 7-2-0 this year when MacEachern gets on the statsheet.

registered a point in three of four games, all wins, during the Minnesota road trip. Penn State is now 7-2-0 this year when MacEachern gets on the statsheet. MacEachern’s eight goals are another career best and nearly double the five he had in his first and second seasons together. The junior’s eight goals rank fifth in the Big Ten and 21st nationally. NITTANY LION SPECIAL Penn State has scored at least one power play goal in all but six games this season, including three of four during the Minnesota road trip and currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 17th in the nation with 24.1 percent (13-of-54). The Nittany Lions are 8-1-0 on a power play goal.

Conversely, Penn State has struggled lately with the penalty kill, allowing at least one man-advance goal in six straight games and eight out of nine overall after conceding just one goal in 28 chances in the first six games to open the season. Six of the last nine goals the Nittany Lions have allowed have come to power play.

senior goalkeeper Oskar Car has been the victim of 11 power play goals against of his 25 goals this season. Leaving aside the man advantage, Autio has a save percentage of 0.931 at equal strength. DRIVE FOR FIVE Penn State scored twice the magical five-goal mark on its four-game road trip and went to an all-time 88-1-2 when scoring five or more goals. Penn State was 4-0-0 in such games in 2020-21, having scored 11-0-0 in 2019-20 when he scored five or more goals.

The Nittany Lions have now won 30 games in a row by scoring five or more goals, including all six so far this season, with their last and only defeat to Wisconsin on December 1, 2018, an 8-5 loss. NEXT ONE Penn State is heading to close out this semester with a Big Ten series in Wisconsin this Friday and Saturday. For more information about the 2021-22 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: The Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. 5 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/12/2/mens-hockey-resumes-b1g-play-vs-michigan-state-this-weekend.aspx

